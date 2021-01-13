Nebraska senior safety Deontai Williams will return to the program for one more season, he announced via Twitter on Wednesday.
We have unfinished business Husker Nation 🎱#thegoodlife pic.twitter.com/98FiVQumek— Deontai O. Williams (@IWILLSTILLRISE) January 13, 2021
Williams, like every other Husker senior, had the option of staying at Nebraska an extra year due to the NCAA’s decision to grant every player another year of eligibility because of COVID-19.
The starting safety was a crucial part of the 2020 Nebraska secondary, helping the Blackshirts rank 45th in the nation in pass defense. Williams finished the year with 51 tackles, the third-most on the team.
He also had four tackles for loss, four pass deflections, a sack, forced fumble, fumble recovery and a touchdown.
The last four of those statistics all came on one play. Against Penn State on Nov. 14, Williams strip-sacked Nittany Lion junior quarterback Sean Clifford, picked up the fumble and took it 26 yards for a touchdown.
Williams joins junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt as secondary starters who will be returning to the team next year. Senior cornerback Dicaprio Bootle declared for the draft, and senior safety Marquel Dismuke is yet to announce his plans for 2021.