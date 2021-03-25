Sometimes a team just has a bad set. That was No. 5 Nebraska when it went down 19-7 in the first against 4-5 Michigan.
At that point, Nebraska was hitting in the negatives and the Wolverines were cruising despite not having sophomore middle blocker May Pertofsky. Pertofsky was out due to an illness unrelated to COVID-19 and was Michigan’s second-most efficient hitter.
Her replacement, freshman middle blocker Kendall Murray, had three first set kills, capped off by two more back-to-back that brought Michigan’s lead to 19-7.
Nebraska had no aces and two serving errors, topping off a shaky offensive start. The Huskers attempted a comeback, but the deficit was too much. Nebraska outscored Michigan 12-6 over the rest of the set, which brought the Huskers back to hitting .111.
The Huskers came up short but the production from the end of the first set carried over into the next two sets. After losing 25-19 in the first set, the Huskers won 25-16 in the second and then 25-15 in the third.
Freshman defensive specialist Keonilei Akana dominated the rest of the match. Akana had five aces, a season high, and was responsible for a couple of dominant scoring runs in the next three sets.
Nebraska jumped to a quick 5-0 second set lead, partly due to Akana’s two aces and strong serving. In the third set, Akana served on two 3-0 runs that helped extend Nebraska’s lead, with the Huskers eventually winning 25-15.
Another impressive server was senior defensive specialist Hayley Densberger, who returned to the lineup after missing the Iowa match due to contact tracing issues.
Densberger added two aces and served on a 3-0 third set run, helping Nebraska take the lead at 9-8. The Huskers’ serving kicked off multiple runs that helped out a struggling offense throughout the match.
As a team, Nebraska hit .290 in the second set, with five different Huskers getting exactly two kills in the frame. The offense was steady, but the Husker defense locked down the Wolverine attack.
Senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey was one of five Huskers with two second set kills but also made noise on defense. Caffey was a part of all four Nebraska blocks, including three blocks on an 8-0 Nebraska run that turned into a 15-4 lead.
Michigan’s offense had nine attack errors in the second and Murray could not replicate her first set performance. Nebraska cruised to a 25-15 second set win and maintained its performance into the third set.
Senior middle blocker Lauren Stivrins’ offensive performance on the day was unlike her All-American self. Stivrins hit just .368 with 10 kills, six of those kills coming over the final three sets.
In the third set, sophomore outside hitter Madi Kubik and senior outside hitter Lexi Sun continued a consistent offensive performance. Kubik and Sun had nine of Nebraska’s 13 third set kills but the offense thrived through serving.
Sun led Nebraska’s offense with 13 kills through four sets and hit .225 while Kubik’s 10 kills saw her hit .133. Stivrins’ relatively light offensive performance could have doomed the Huskers, but the rest of the team shined to make up for it.
Nebraska’s five third set serving aces continued its strong overall serving performance. Junior setter Nicklin Hames’s 31 assists were aided by her serving on multiple runs, such as a 4-0 third set run to give Nebraska a 13-9 lead. That run paled in comparison to the 8-0 second set run she served on.
On defense, Nebraska shut down Michigan sophomore middle blocker Jess Robinson and junior outside hitter Paige Jones.
Robinson hit .000 and had only four kills, making her a non-factor while Michigan’s serving did the offense no favors. The Wolverines had 11 serving errors, including four in each of the final two sets.
Although Michigan lost 25-16 in the third set, the fourth set errors turned out to be an impactful difference.
The fourth set was the first in the match to be competitive. Michigan freshman outside hitter Jess Mruzik had six kills in the fourth set and was the Wolverines’ best offensive performer.
Mruzik’s 19 kills led all players but her offensive power was countered by four serving errors. Two of Michigan’s serving errors helped Nebraska tie the match at 4-4 and cut the Wolverine lead to 12-11.
After the second serving error, Nebraska continued a 4-0 run with Caffey and Sun getting all four points.
After the media timeout at 15-13 to Nebraska, the Huskers pulled through the rest of the set.
Nebraska and Michigan exchanged serve errors to get a Nebraska 16-15 lead before the Huskers went on a 3-0 run. Kubik, Caffey and Sweet each had a kill during that run to jump to a 19-15 lead.
Michigan’s last attempt to close the lead fell short as Jones had the fourth serving error that gave Nebraska a 20-17 lead. Nebraska kept at least a three-point lead for the rest of the set and won 25-20 to close out the match.
The Huskers improved to 13-2, winning the final three sets. Nebraska will play Michigan again tomorrow at 7 p.m.