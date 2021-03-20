Saturday night heralded the return of a rivalry. In women’s basketball, Nebraska and Colorado hadn’t clashed in 10 years, but the matchup returned in the second round of the WNIT.
Sadly for the Huskers, this iteration didn’t end in their favor, and a final score of 75-71 ended their season and WNIT run.
“We’re hurting right now,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “The team didn’t want this to end, but it did. At the same time, it’s a special thing to see. This season threw us a bunch of curveballs and we handled each one with class and grace.”
Junior guard Sam Haiby led the Huskers in scoring with 20 points, her 10th 20-plus point game of the season. Freshman forward Annika Stewart was behind Haiby with 11 points, which she achieved in only 11 minutes of action. Three other Huskers scored in double-digits, as senior center Kate Cain, junior forward Bella Cravens and sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne all had 10 points.
Cravens led the team in rebounds with eight and Haiby followed with six.
As a team, Nebraska finished 24-of-59 from the field, 7-of-27 from 3-point range and 16-of-20 from the free throw line. The Huskers also had 31 rebounds.
“It was a tough night,” Williams said. “We didn’t shoot the ball well, which in a game like this is crucial. There were things in this game to be proud of, but we picked a bad night to not shoot the ball well.”
It took over 60 seconds after tipoff before scoring began. Colorado took the lead and made an attempt to break free with it in tow, going up 22-12 with 1:27 left in the quarter. But, Nebraska quickly cut into the deficit and wrapped up the quarter down only 22-17.
Entering the second quarter, the Huskers got the lead down to three after only a minute. Two minutes later, Nebraska made the deficit 24-23. Colorado once again built up its lead as the score became 30-23 with three minutes left in the half. However, the Huskers sparked a quick 7-4 run to head into the locker room down 34-31.
The Buffaloes started the second half with a 3-pointer to put them ahead 37-31, but Nebraska followed this up with a 7-0 run to take the lead. Colorado delivered its own 7-0 punch in return, taking a 44-38 lead with under five minutes left in the third. The Huskers stayed in the fight, entering the fourth quarter down a single possession once again.
The final 10 minutes were chaotic. It started with Colorado erupting with a 9-2 run in the first three minutes to make it 59-49. The deficit continued for the Huskers as time winded down in the game.
With three minutes left, Nebraska was down 68-57. A minute later, it was down 68-63. Colorado locked down and looked to take the win at the free throw line. But the Huskers also refused to quit. At the one-minute mark, Nebraska was down 69-66. After Colorado made the score 72-66 with 37 seconds left, Nebraska continued its fight, with prospects growing ever slimmer.
Yet, a Husker 3-pointer made it 74-71 with seven seconds remaining, a lifeline. Unfortunately for the Huskers, that was the end of their travails. One last Buffalo free-throw wrapped up the game and sealed Nebraska’s fate.
The Huskers finished their season with a 13-13 overall record, and with the possibility of bringing back their lone senior, center Kate Cain, next season may look promising.
“The last three minutes was telltale for this team,” Williams said. “For them to claw back from a 10-point deficit, showed what they wanted to build on this culture. We’re relentless and we will continue to fight through all the ups and downs.”