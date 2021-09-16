There is no need for a history lesson on why the Oklahoma-Nebraska rivalry is so significant in all of college football.
Although most Husker players were in elementary or middle school the last time these two schools played in 2010, there seems to be an understanding of this game’s revival and history.
“Good thing about these games, you’re trying to keep yourself calm,” Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said at a Thursday press conference. "Not trying to get yourself up. And that is a lot easier. I think the energy will take care of itself on Saturday."
On Nebraska’s side, injuries continue to headline the offense and Frost's comments on Thursday added more speculation. Asked about the status of junior tight end Austin Allen, Frost quickly shut down any talks of injury not only for Allen but for any player.
Allen left the first quarter with a head injury while junior tight end Travis Vokolek’s status is still in the air. That’s not to mention the loss of starting junior wide receivers Oliver Martin and Omar Manning over the past few weeks, both of whom are questionable for Saturday’s matchup as well.
Manning, regarded as the top junior college wide receiver in the country before transferring to Nebraska ahead of the 2020 season, finally got his first career start against Fordham but an injury during that game has held him out since. In total, the Huskers have suffered four significant injuries in two weeks to a receiver corps that will need all hands on deck come Saturday.
With the unknown statuses of four vital pieces, the Husker passing offense may look significantly different again.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez has turned himself into one of the nation’s most productive quarterbacks over the last two weeks, staying efficient despite a revolving door of receivers.
That can bode well, especially with what Oklahoma’s offense is capable of, as Martinez continues his consistent play.
“We got to give our quarterback time. We got to mix it up really well,” Frost said.
Martinez made magic against Buffalo last weekend, dancing in the pocket while avoiding Bulls pass rushers before taking off 71 yards to the eventual Buffalo two-yard line. The offensive line broke down fast, something that is a recurring theme in pass protection.
So far, Martinez has been pressured on 45.7% of all his dropbacks yet only sacked six times in three games. Martinez has done a fine job of avoiding pressure and making sure those plays don’t turn negative.
Still, Oklahoma’s defense is in a different tier compared to Nebraska’s first three opponents. Junior linebacker Nik Bonitto and senior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas lead a strong Oklahoma front seven that can generate pressures into sacks.
Bonitto was on the 2020 AP All-American Second Team and was a force of nature as a pass rusher. In 2020, Bonitto had a pass rush win rate of 28.5%, which was the highest in the nation for any pass rusher.
Bonitto undoubtedly has an NFL future and along with a defense predicated on generating havoc plays, the Nebraska offensive line will have its hands full.
Specifically, freshman left tackle Turner Corcoran starts at the quarterback’s blindside and has gotten off to a very rocky start. As a pass blocker, Pro Football Focus (PFF)’s grades were 25.8 against Buffalo and 28.2 against Illinois.
PFF grades every individual passing play for each linemen with a total scale from zero to 100 over the duration of a game. The higher the grade, the better a linemen’s performance is in that game. Corcoran’s performance thus far leaves a lot to be desired, but Frost gives a lot of hope into what the freshman could become.
“Turner’s got a chance to be a special player. Missing pretty much all of camp didn’t help him and I think he is starting to get his legs under him,” Frost said.
Obviously, Corcoran is not the only one to blame for the offensive line struggles with four of the five starters grading below 30 on PFF in the Buffalo game. According to PFF, sophomore center Cam Jurgens graded at 75.7 against Buffalo in pass protection, a very high mark, but the rest struggled mightily in pass protection.
Nebraska’s pass protection will be one key to keeping the game competitive but won’t be the only reason. A potentially massively depleted receiving corps come Saturday could force the offensive coaching staff to dig deep for much more play-calling creativity.
The offensive line, known for its protection issues, can get some help from how Frost and company call the game. One part is tempo, where a front seven like Oklahoma may not be able to rotate players in and out if Nebraska keeps the same players on the field.
“We have a lot to gain and very little to lose in this game, so I just want our guys to play stress-free, not worry about anything and just go attack,” Frost said. “Attack is the key word. We got to run our things as fast as we can and try to go get after them.
A fast start is one way to keep up with Oklahoma, who has had the strongest first quarters in win probability since 2018, but that puts added pressure on a depleted offense if the defense does its job to slow down the Sooners in the first quarter.
The Sooners have College Football Playoff aspirations while the Huskers try to tread water. The programs come in from two completely different routes since their last match-up in 2010 but a renewed rivalry can potentially put Nebraska back on the right path.
“We’re fighting a little bit of an uphill battle with what they put on the field,” Frost said. “But our kids are excited, they’re excited to go down and test themselves against this team.”