As Nebraska entered the season with a brand new weekend rotation featuring senior Gareth Stroh and sophomores Colby Gomes and Cade Povich, it was clear the mostly young and inexperienced trio would be challenged early and often. Despite their slow start, head coach Will Bolt has faith in his young arms to shoulder the load for the team.
While the stats have not painted a pretty picture for the trio as Stroh (6.10 ERA), Gomes (7.15 ERA) and Povich (6.75 ERA) have all struggled to start the year. Despite these less than impressive stats, Bolt has reiterated his faith they will turn around this poor start as he said stats have not told the full story for his new staff.
“I think that there have been some mistakes made in key situations that have spoiled good starts for guys and some bad innings that can take a good start and make it look really ugly overall,” Bolt said.
The new trio has managed to eat up 36.1 innings early in the season, working through some difficult innings against quality opponents. Povich has shown strikeout potential as he has struck out a team-leading 22 over his 14.1 innings of work thus far to begin his sophomore campaign. Povich has also demonstrated command of his pitches, only walking one batter on the season.
The trio has shown a tendency to be able to command the strike zone as they have combined to walk only six while striking out 32. Despite their command, the home run ball has been a thorn in the side of the three as they have combined to allow nine home runs this season. These home runs have often been the leading cause of blown leads and poor starts for the trio early on in the year.
Povich, who transferred to Nebraska from South Mountain Community College in Phoenix, Arizona where he went 10-1 with a 1.58 ERA, has immediately slotted in as a member of the team’s weekend rotation.
“Everything has been more on schedule here and that has been an adjustment, but one that I feel will be a positive one as I become more accustomed to it going forward,” said Povich. “You definitely have to be more precise and your stuff has to be good, you gotta come with your best every day and be prepared.”
Despite what the stats may say and the struggles that the new staff has faced early, Bolt believes in his team and his staff to right the ship and return to winning moving forward. They look ahead to their first home series beginning March 6 against Columbia as Povich will take the mound for the first time at Haymarket Park in front of the Husker crowd.
“We have had leads in almost all of our losses and we have suffered from some long innings that have spoiled well-played games and good starts from our guys on the bump, but despite that I like what I have seen overall and I have confidence in these guys to put it all together,” Bolt said. “These guys are working extremely hard and I can see the improvements they are making even though they haven’t shown up in the box score or the stats yet.”