On a brisk Tuesday afternoon in early October, 50 golfers competed at Elkhorn, Nebraska in Stampede At The Creek. In the end, one golfer stood as champion with a wood plaque that was shaped in the state of Nebraska.
She shot a career-best 217 through three rounds to win the individual title when just one week prior, she was benched from a tournament.
To sophomore golfer Michaela Vavrova, Nebraska’s first Slovakian women’s golfer, she knows that peaks and valleys are typical of the sport. But that exact mindset is what drives her to be better in her craft.
“With this being my first fall season here at Nebraska, I wasn’t too happy with my performance,” Vavrova said. “I had one great tournament and won the Stampede. But it was really an up and down fall season. I hit my peak, but also had my valley, so I need to focus on getting better.”
After finishing up the first half of her sophomore campaign, Vavrova is already focusing on preparing for the spring season. Following her freshman year, Vavrova explained how she needed to have her goals and priorities set, so she wouldn’t go into the season worrying what they would be.
Her goals and priorities are simple: get better in all aspects of golf and improve through each and every tournament. This mindset is one that Vavrova not only holds for her collegiate career, but for what comes after.
“Michaela is a strong competitor and drives herself to be the best that she can be,” Nebraska women’s golf head coach Lisa Johnson said. “She wants to compete in the LPGA Tour, and she knows the only way to do that is to continue working hard and continue to improve. She has great energy, a strong work ethic and a determination to not only succeed but to help her team win.”
Vavrova grew up in Bojnice, Slovakia and was a part of the Slovak National Team and Elite National Team, the latter being a recent addition to her resume as she was added to the team in 2021.
Vavrova has also represented Slovakia three times at the European Championships and has competed in tournaments all over Europe. Vavrova’s travels included trips to Italy, Sweden, England, Scotland, Austria and even the United States.
Now that she’s in Nebraska, Johnson is ecstatic to have a golfer like Vavrova on the team.
“It’s wonderful for the program,” Johnson said. “We seek to recruit the best student-athletes from across the world and create a culture of diversity and inclusion. Michaela represents Slovakia well and brings a lot of perspective to the program.”
Vavrova is one of five international golfers on the team, which is half of Nebraska’s roster this season. To Vavrova, the other international teammates have helped make her feel comfortable and create a highly competitive environment.
“Our team has a great connection with each other and it feels like a second family out here with them,” Vavrova said. “It’s very competitive, which causes our lineup to change consistently. But that helps improve as a team because you’re competing against each other.”
However, to Vavrova, that competitiveness also brought challenges. Since the competition is among her teammates, it can be difficult going up against golfers she sees as family.
For Johnson, she’s happy that her team gets the full season because the team can grow on and off the golf course.
“This year has been a refreshing one, compared to last year,” Johnson said. “Not having a fall season was a big hit for our golfers, especially freshmen. So I’m glad Michaela and the team has had a normal season. But I’m looking more towards what they can do off the field than on it. We can do things as a team, like go to restaurants together or just interact more without much worry.”
So far in her collegiate career, Vavrova has blossomed in her time at Nebraska. In her freshman year, Vavrova had two top-20 finishes and helped the Huskers capture their first team tournament title since the spring of 2019 at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate.
Then, Vavrova capped off her freshman year with a 33rd-place finish at the Big Ten Championship and then a 45th-place finish at the NCAA Columbus Regional.
Vavrova then entered her sophomore year with her first collegiate fall season of golf. After a rocky start to the fall season, which included missing the Molly Collegiate tournament in late September, Vavrova hit a new peak when she won the individual title at Stampede At The Creek just a week later. Vavrova finished that tournament with a career best score of 217.
The performance led to Vavrova being named Big Ten Golfer of the Week on Oct. 6. She then helped her team finish runner-up at the Dale McNamara Invitational and the White Sands Intercollegiate in the Bahamas. In the latter tournament, Vavrova finished 10th individually.
As great as these accomplishments are, however, Vavrova isn’t wanting to rest on her laurels. This didn’t come as a surprise to Johnson, but she is happy to see Vavrova’s performance thus far and is ready to get her prepared for the spring.
“Winning Stampede was a big accomplishment for her,” Johnson said. “It’s always difficult to get the first win under your belt. For her to do so early in her college career just shows the hard work she’s been putting in. She just needs to continue improving. We’ll work over the winter fine-tuning everything and get her ready for the spring.”