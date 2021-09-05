As the sun went down on Friday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the Nebraska cross country team took the course to kick off their season. Not only did the Augustana Twilight meet mark the first meet of the season, it also marked new head coach Matt Wackerly’s first time being in charge of the Huskers.
The women finished the meet in second place with a total time of 1:34:31.61 and the men came in sixth place with a total time of 1:43:47.23. With two personal bests leading the way, the Huskers had a start to the season that they will look to build on.
Sophomore Zach Van Brocklin led the pace for the Huskers, coming in 19th place with a time of 20:21.76. Fellow sophomore Jack Ehlert finished close behind, coming 25th with a time of 20:32.62.
Three more Huskers were able to help the team score. Junior Jerry Jorgenson finished in 45th with a time of 20:50.97, junior Brian Beach finished in 47th with a time of 20:55.36 and senior Ryan Eastman came in 56th with a time of 21:04.52.
Junior Jack Slagle and senior Sadio Fenner rounded out the runners for the men, finishing in 93rd and 106th place, respectively.
The South Dakota State men’s team was able to capture first place with 29 points. Third through fifth place were Jackrabbits. Junior Tom Brueckham, sophomore Daniel Burkhalter and junior Joseph Minor Williams finished in consecutive order as they ran to the first overall meet.
Augustana freshman Ryan Hartman finished in first place with a time of 19:21.25, as the team finished second overall with 35 points. Nebraska finished sixth out of six schools with 172 points and a time of 1:43:47.23.
On the women’s side, the Huskers had two runners crack the top ten with a career best time from junior Taya Skelton, who placed fifth in a time of 18:36.17. In her first meet, freshman Hannah Godwin finished right behind in sixth with a time of 18:37.37.
Three more Huskers helped lower the team score with sophomore Lindsey Blehm finishing 12th with a career-best time of 18:47.92, freshman Elizabeth Robertson finishing 34th with a time of 19:13.37 and fellow freshman Jacquelyn Abanses finishing close behind in 36th with a time of 19:16.78.
Five Huskers finished in the top 75 of the meet with freshman Maddie Portwine, junior Abby Volkmer and sophomore Emma Ralston finishing 75th, 76th and 77th, respectively.
The women’s team tied for second place with Augustana in points, both schools finishing with 83 points. South Dakota took first place on the women’s side with 70 points.
South Dakota State’s sophomore Leah Hansen took first place with a time of 18:15.17, with a fourth overall team finish.
The Huskers next competition will be their home opener, the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invite at the Mahoney Golf Course, on Saturday, Sept. 18.