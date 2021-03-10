Without its three scoring leaders, Minnesota stood no match for Nebraska Wednesday morning, as the Huskers pummeled the Gophers 72-61, with a dynamic offensive performance.
Junior guard Sam Haiby came out of the gates firing, scoring seven of Nebraska's 16 first quarter points, with senior center Kate Cain hitting a nice turnaround jumper to complement a fine start.
Sophomore forward Isabelle Bourne showed off her footwork as well, pivoting her way to the basket for two layups and impressing early. Freshman forward Kendall Coley also hit a three from the wing to beat the first quarter buzzer and extend Nebraska's early lead to 16-11.
“We talked about how we were going to have to put together a balanced game and balanced effort,” Nebraska head coach Amy Williams said postgame.
Minutes before the game started, Minnesota announced that sophomore guard Sara Scalia would be out with an injury she received in practice the day before, placing her on the bench next to fellow sophomore guard Jasmine Powell and redshirt sophomore forward Kady Sissoko, with the three averaging a combined 41 points per game.
Without Scalia and Powell running the show, Minnesota could not score effectively.
In the first half, the Gophers shot 8-of-23 from the field with nine turnovers, a great defensive effort by Nebraska. Minnesota’s mixed lineups with a coterie of young players getting extra minutes for the Gophers helped the Huskers, but the defensive acumen was still there.
Nebraska went on a 9-0 scoring run in the second quarter, widening the lead. Cain finished the quarter with six points as she continued to flourish in the post, creating mismatches through her imposing 6-foot-5 height. The Golden Gophers have nobody on their roster above 6-foot-3.
Coming into the game, the Huskers needed a good team effort offensively, and they delivered. Six different Huskers scored in the second quarter alone, while also holding Minnesota to just 10 second quarter points, leading at the half big, 38-21.
Minnesota had balanced scoring throughout the game, with its scoring leader at the break being redshirt senior guard Gadiva Hubbard with eight points.
Entering the third quarter, both teams struggled to score as they each had four points with 4:44 left in the quarter. Cain scored the only two baskets for the Huskers at that point in the frame, pushing her total to 12 points on 6-of-9 shooting in the match.
Following the media timeout, the Huskers ended the quarter on a good note, with Bourne hitting two threes and Haiby also getting a shot to fall. Freshman guard Ruby Porter also went down with an apparent leg injury. She was helped to the locker room late in the quarter.
Minnesota gave it its all in the fourth quarter as Hubbard scored four points early on in the period.
Coming out of a timeout with the lead at 61-47, freshman Annika Stewart hit a three to get the Huskers out of their mini offensive slump, which was then answered by another Gopher jumper.
In the final minutes of the game the Huskers were able to hold on to their lead, hitting multiple free throws late. Winning 72-61, Nebraska finally got a win this season over Minnesota, a team that swept them 2-0 in the regular season.
“It was brought up in the huddle in the fourth quarter that we tend to kind of let up a little bit so it was definitely a point of emphasis to keep our foot on gas,” said Haiby.
Haiby led the way for the Huskers with 19 points and eight rebounds while Cain also shined with 16 points and eight rebounds.
“It's definitely great when you can have that inside presence too, and work the ball inside out,” Haiby said. “Kate and Izzie both played really well, offensively and defensively, both getting a lot of boards too, that definitely helped us a ton.”
As a team, the Huskers had 20 assists and 34 points in the paint, getting to the rim at will with size and speed. Overall, Nebraska shot 44.4% from deep and 42% from the field, while turning the ball over only eight times, its lowest amount since mid-January.
“The way we shared the baseketball and made the extra pass, it really paid off for us today,” Williams said.
Nebraska returns to action again tomorrow as it takes on No. 1 seed Maryland at 10 a.m..