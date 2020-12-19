Nebraska football’s game against Rutgers was filled with familiar, disastrous sights.
To close the Big Ten season, the Huskers ran back the hits of the past few years.
In the first half, the Scarlet Knights easily converted a fake punt on the Huskers, similar to the one Illinois executed in the Huskers’ blowout loss to the Fighting Illini. Rutgers junior running back Isaih Pacheco ran for a touchdown on fourth-and-one, just like Minnesota junior running back Mohamed Ibrahim did last week against the Huskers.
Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez doubled his turnover total on the season with two interceptions and two fumbles, reminiscent of the ball security issues that have plagued him throughout his college career.
Scarlet Knight junior wide receiver Aron Cruickshank returned a kickoff for a touchdown following a Nebraska score, just as he did last year against the Huskers when he played for Wisconsin.
There were bad snaps, penalties at inopportune times, and consistently poor special teams play besides the return touchdown.
However, unlike most other times, it didn’t end in a loss. For the first time since 2014, the Huskers won their final game of the Big Ten season. Nebraska won the bizarre Friday night game to improve to 3-5.
“The ball security, the dumb penalties have cost us all year,” head coach Scott Frost said postgame. “It’s hard to overcome those things in any game, much less in the Big Ten, but we were able to overcome it tonight.”
This season, how Nebraska starts a game has usually been the best indicator of the result. If the score early on is anything unlike the Huskers’ fast starts against Penn State and Purdue, Nebraska was going to lose.
So, when the Huskers opened the game with two lost fumbles and a three-and-out in their first four drives, it was easy to think that the team would disappoint yet again.
Rutgers’ first play surely enhanced this worry. Junior quarterback Artur Sitkowski tossed a 50-yard pass to senior wide receiver Bo Melton, and for whatever reason, Nebraska senior linebacker JoJo Domann was the one covering the Scarlet Knights’ leading receiver.
That drive ended with a field goal, and outside of that deep ball, Rutgers had just 32 yards on its first four drives and was up 6-0 early in the second quarter. The second field goal came on a 23-yard drive, one that started at the Nebraska 47-yard line.
At this point, the Huskers had already lost two fumbles. However, Rutgers’ inability to capitalize on Nebraska mistakes left the window open. When Nebraska got the ball following the second field goal, it went on a nine-play, 75-yard drive to score and take the lead. The drive was highlighted by a 43-yard run from senior running back Dedrick Mills and finished off by sophomore wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson rushing for his first touchdown of the year.
Things continued to look up. The Huskers forced a turnover on downs on the ensuing Rutgers possession, and Martinez connected with Robinson for a 38-yard completion. That marked Nebraska’s second-longest completion of the year, behind a 45-yard jet sweep touchdown to freshman wide receiver Zavier Betts against Penn State.
Less than six minutes later, Nebraska went into the locker room losing 14-7. Martinez followed up the downfield throw with an interception in the endzone a few plays later, and the Scarlet Knights went on an 80-yard touchdown drive to regain the lead.
“I think if we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot, specifically myself, shoot the offense in the foot, we would’ve had even more success tonight,” Martinez said postgame.
Given that Nebraska hadn’t outscored an opponent once in a second half this season, most would consider the first half a bad sign.
But, in the third quarter, the Huskers came out firing. On their opening drive, Mills, Robinson and Martinez were the only skill players to touch the football on a 90-yard scoring drive capped off by a 41-yard Martinez run.
Cruickshank’s kick return touchdown kept Rutgers in front, but later in the quarter, Nebraska scored again. Martinez drove the team 96 yards down the field this time, having a 32-yard run and tying the game with a 14-yard pass to Robinson.
Heading into the fourth quarter, the game was tied at 21. The Huskers forced a punt, and drove over 90 yards down the field once again. Mills broke a 50-yard run to get to the Rutgers 36-yard line, and seven plays later, Mills pushed Martinez into the endzone on a second effort for the quarterback’s third score of the game.
Rutgers still had a chance to tie, despite not doing much offensively throughout the half. It didn’t completely waste the opportunity, making it into Nebraska territory. But, on third-and-five, junior quarterback Johnny Langan heaved a ball in desperation, which was picked off by junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
Martinez, Robinson and Mills then ended the game, each of them collecting critical yards on a 15-play, 63-yard drive that lasted the final 7:38 of the game.
“I wanted to see a team that was out there having fun, playing for each other and didn’t make any dumb mistakes,” Frost said postgame. “We failed miserably on that in the first half, made way too many mistakes… but it was better in the second half, they played smarter in the second half, and I was really impressed with the fight.”
Mills finished with a career-high 191 yards on 25 carries, while Martinez also had a career-high 157 rushing yards. In total, the junior had 412 total yards, three touchdowns and four turnovers. Robinson finished with over 100 total yards as well with 24 rushing yards on seven carries and 79 receiving yards on six receptions.
Overall, Nebraska outgained Rutgers 620 yards to 252. The Huskers were strong getting off the field on third down, as the Scarlet Knights converted just two of their 13 third downs.
In a normal year, it’d be confirmed at this point Nebraska’s sub-.500 record wouldn’t get them into a bowl game and the season would be over. However, due to the amount of teams unwilling to play in a bowl, the Huskers may get that shot if they want.
Postgame, Frost and the players said that the team would make a decision together on if they wanted to play a bowl game, should the opportunity present itself. While none said that they would absolutely be opposed, they acknowledged that they have been away from their families for a long time during this season.
Martinez said that he hadn’t spent time with his family since March. Robinson also said that “it’d be nice” to go home and see family should the team decide not to pursue another game.
While there’s no telling what decision Nebraska will make, it was clear postgame that the pandemic-riddled season has taken a toll on Husker players and Frost.
“I don’t want anybody to feel sorry for me, and there’s a lot of people that have it worse than I do through this COVID deal, but we’ve been grinding for a long time,” Frost said. “I lost dad this year. I really expected us to turn a big corner this year, I thought we had the team to do that, and I still do. I’m really excited about the future, but I’m worn out too.”