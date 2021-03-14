Nebraska baseball finished its trip to Minnesota by losing to Ohio State and Iowa in its doubleheader Sunday. A team founded on offensive production this season got little help today from its lineup.
Nebraska’s offense, however, got going early in the first game of the day against Ohio State, with a four-hit first inning. An RBI double by sophomore infielder Spencer Schwellenbach and a groundout RBI by freshman infielder Jack Steil gave Nebraska a 2-0 lead.
“We had them on the ropes coming right out of the chute early, and I thought we took some good swings the first time through but didn’t have an answer after that,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “Give their guy credit, he came and punched back and we didn’t have an answer for it.”
The Buckeyes still got a strong performance from starting pitcher Will Pfenning, who went 6.2 innings and settled in after a rough start. His offspeed pitches had hitters guessing as he retired 16 straight after the first inning.
Nebraska’s bullpen remained consistent against both the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes, only allowing two runs in their 9.2 innings of work over the course of both games. The Huskers’ bullpen helped keep in check an anemic offense with plenty of opportunities to flip momentum.
“I thought our bullpen pounded the strike zone and gave us a shot all day,” Bolt said. “I think we did a good job of making pitches when we need to, and our staff has done a good job neutralizing the other team’s lineup.”
A single by sophomore infielder Leighton Banjoff broke the hitting drought and put a much needed runner on the basepaths. He came around to score in the seventh inning on a passed ball to cut the Buckeye lead to 4-3. Banjoff was the lone bright spot for the Huskers offensively, finishing the day 3-for-8 with a couple of hard-hit balls.
“Leighton had some good at-bats and gave us a couple of hits,” Bolt said. “He’s a guy we are going to need and count on going forward.”
Senior outfielder and Texas A&M transfer Logan Foster tied the game at four late in the seventh on a home run, his first at Nebraska. In the eighth inning, Ohio State senior infielder Colton Bauer sealed the game with a big two-run home run off of sophomore pitcher Braxton Bragg.
Three two-run home runs pushed the offense for the Buckeyes to victory coming in the 4th, 5th and 8th innings. After being held to four runs during their meeting on Friday, Ohio State’s offense clicked en-route to victory.
The offensive woes for Nebraska continued into game two against Iowa.
“I saw us with a pretty poor approach at the plate in both games and that was disappointing” Bolt said. “I think we’re typically a really good offensive team and we collectively just didn’t have good bats today.”
The Huskers were held without a hit through 5.1 innings until senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark reached base on a bunt single. It marked their first sign of life against a team Nebraska beat 4-0 in their first meeting.
Junior pitcher Jake Bunz struggled facing an Iowa lineup that jumped on him from the start. The Hawkeyes hung a three spot on the Huskers with a pair of RBI singles and a run scoring squeeze bunt from junior infielder Brett McCleary in the third inning.
Nebraska got a spark in the eighth inning as junior infielder Cam Chick got things going with a single. Hallmark followed that up with a rocket right to the first baseman that ultimately resulted in a double play, halting all momentum.
A good sign through two complete weekends has been the Husker defense, which has been nearly flawless, only committing one error so far. It has saved some big runs including two Sunday on a nice defensive play by Hallmark to track down a fly ball.
“I thought we played pretty well defensively all weekend and you give up three runs, you feel like you have a chance to win that game,” Bolt said. “We certainly didn’t come into today expecting to be swept.”
Freshman infielder Max Anderson was completely neutralized by Hawkeye pitchers finishing hitless in eight at-bats. That seemed to be the norm for the Husker lineup as it combined to go 10-for-62 from the plate in both games.
“We got some really good young players and there are going to be those lumps, and we just need some other players to step up,” Bolt said. “There’s a difference between wanting to win and being willing to do what it takes and it wasn’t good enough today.”
The Huskers will make the trip out to Iowa City to play the Hawkeyes again, this time in a three-game series. Game one will begin on Friday at 4:00 p.m., and all three games can be watched on BTN+.