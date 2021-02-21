No. 3 Nebraska finished third in a tri-meet against No. 2 Michigan and No. 7 Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, on Sunday. Michigan finished first scoring 413.300, Illinois came in second with 405.550 and Nebraska scored 401.600.
In the first rotation, Nebraska opened up with pommel horse. Junior Evan Kriley was the Huskers’ top performer, earning a score of 13.85. Senior Mitch Tyndall and sophomore Khalil Jackson were close behind with scores of 13.35 and 13.30, respectively. Nebraska finished with a team score of 66.30, while Illinois opened with the floor routine and put up a team score of 70.10. Michigan started on rings and scored 69.20, with sophomore Paul Juda posting a meet-best score of 14.500.
In rotation two, the Huskers competed on rings. Despite freshman Taylor Christopulos’ team-high 13.10, the Huskers posted a season-low team total of 62.700. Michigan was on the floor, and scored a 70.850, with Juda and sophomore Adam Wooten finishing first and second respectively. Illinois kept it close with a score of 66.300 on the pommel horse. After two rotations, Michigan led with 139.050, Illinois was in second with 136.400, and Nebraska in third with 129.000.
The third rotation featured the Huskers on floor. Senior Jake Bonnay led the way with a score of 14.55, and Nebraska finished with a team score of 70.050. Michigan kept control of the lead with a 67.60 score on pommel horse, and Illinois stayed right behind with a 67.25 performance on rings.
In the fourth rotation, Nebraska moved to parallel bars, and scored its second season-low total of the meet with a 64.10. Illinois used a season-high total score of 71.250 on vault to jump into the lead. Michigan kept in range with a 67.050 score on high bar. Going into the fifth, Illinois was in the lead with 275.100, Michigan was a close second with 274.700 and Nebraska in third with 263.150.
At the fifth rotation, Nebraska had a strong performance on high bar. Led by Evan Hymanson’s career-high 13.95, Dillan King’s season-high 13.45, and Sam Phillips’ 13.05 Nebraska posted a score of 66.05. Michigan jumped back into the lead with a 71.050 performance on vault. Illinois fell back into second with a season-low 64.150 score on parallel bars.
In the final rotation, Nebraska had its best performance of the season on vault. Christopulos won his third vault event title of the season with a score of 14.70. Junior Charlie Giles finished in second with a score of 14.65. Evan Kriley and Dylan Young both posted new career-highs of 14.55 and 14.40 respectively, and Nebraska finished with a season-high event score of 72.40. Michigan completed the win with a 67.450 performance on parallel bars, which saw Juda take his fourth event title of the meet. Illinois’ season-high 66.300 was not enough to close the gap, and the Fighting Illini finished second.
Nebraska will be back in action on March 6 against Ohio State at home in the Devaney Center.