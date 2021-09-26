The Huskers men’s golf team shot a three round total of 883 to finish the week in Albuquerque, New Mexico tenth out of 18 at the William H. Tucker Intercollegiate.
Junior Will Marshall led the way for the Huskers in the leaderboards, tying for 28th place with a three round score of 221. Marshall shot rounds of 75, 73 and a final round of 73 for a plus five over par for the Intercollegiate. With the final round shooting only plus one on the day, Marshall moved up nine spots in the final rankings.
Moving down the rankings, senior Huskers Caleb Badura and Mark Foelbaek found themselves tied for 36th with final scores of 223. Badura shot 74, plus two over par, on the final day to move up ten spots in the rankings, after shooting 72 and 77 in the rounds before respectively.
Foelbaek finished his week with two 75s after a first round score of 73. Both Foelbaek and Badura finished with a plus seven over par in the Intercollegiate.
Two seniors round out the rankings for the Huskers with Tristan Nelko and Tom Westenberger tying for 51st with a final score of 225. Nelko started off his three round total with two 76s, but brought himself up 17 spots after shooting a 73 in his final round.
Westenberger came out with the team lowest one round score of 72, tying with Badura, for his first round on the course, but could not keep it up. Shooting a 74 and a team high 79 in his final round, Westenburger knocked him down 25 spots after a solid first round performance.
New Mexico State sophomore Aidan Thomas shot nine under par for the Intercollegiate. Thomas put together a three round split of 67, 66 and a final round of 74 for a total score of 207. Thomas was a big help to the Aggies as New Mexico State finished fifth overall.
Home team New Mexico had a top five finisher, senior Sam Choi, who tied for 2nd with rounds of 68, 68 and 72 for a total score of 208. Choi shot eight under par on his home course but as a team New Mexico shot four under par, coming in second overall.
Brigham Young, with a whopping 23 under par performance, landed in first with a total of 841. The team had all of their golfers finish in the top 25, five finish in the top 15 and four finish in the top ten. The team's top golfer was sophomore Keanu Akina who tied for second with a 64 second round score, the lowest of any golfer. Akina also shot 74 in the first and wrapped up with a 70 on the final day.
Rounding out the top three, Louisville finished third with a total score of 866. Louisville’s senior Jiri Zuska shot eight under par, tying for second with a total score of 208. Zuska shot an opening round 69, followed that with a 72 and finished with a five under par 67 to move up six spots in the final rankings.
The Huskers next travel to the Rich Harvest Farms Invitational to play Oct. 2 through 4, at the Rich Harvest Farms Golf Course in Sugar Grove, Illinois.