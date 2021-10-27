Four minutes into the game, the Nebraska men’s basketball team was sputtering, an inauspicious start to head coach Fred Hoiberg’s most consequential season yet — the team had only managed four points and appeared disjointed.
Of course, there’s asterisks to this. Exhibition games aren’t just pure displays of raw power, and Nebraska was trying a number of creative half-court sets to greater, or in this case, lesser, success. In a real game, this probably wouldn’t have been the case.
Another problem was the early-game lineup. Hoiberg talked extensively pregame about the likelihood for change between Monday’s probable starting lineup and the one that actually started Wednesday’s contest.
The big change against Peru State came in the backcourt, with senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. replaced by freshman guard C.J. Wilcher.
When Verge took his first steps on the court as a Husker, things began to roll.
“When he went in there, the game completely changed, with our pace,” Hoiberg said postgame. “He just has great command, great presence out there, getting into the paint.”
Right after coming on, Verge hit a no-look pass to junior forward Derrick Walker, who finished with aplomb. Verge and Walker connected twice more in the next minute, and the offense started to roll.
“Zo is very good at seeing the floor, seeing the rim,” Walker said postgame. “He’s good at finding me. We always keep eye contact when going through pick and rolls. He’s really good at the game of basketball.”
Brought in as a transfer from Tennessee in 2019, Walker was forced to sit out his first season with the Huskers due to transfer eligibility rules. He, also, didn’t become eligible to play for the Huskers until about midway through the season last year, but quickly became the team’s starting forward.
Despite the addition of highly touted freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach, Walker retained his starting spot against Peru State, and took the opportunity well. By the end of the night, he had scored 12 points on 5-for-6 from the field.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, so far as constructive notes can be gleamed from the night, one point in particular stood out. For his first two years with the Huskers, Hoiberg, and his assistant coach Doc Sadler, had put together rather exceptional 3-point defending teams.
Last year, the team managed the 51st-lowest opponent 3-point completion percentage in the nation per kenpom.com. This value helped catapult Hoiberg’s team to the 40th-best defense in the country.
That being said, Peru State feasted from outside on the night. In the first half alone, the Bobcats shot 7-of-14, eventually ending the game 12-of-28. While there’s always a certain degree of variability in shooting metrics, Nebraska’s zone defense looked weak throughout the game.
One big reason for this was the team’s aggression in going for the steal, a trait it carries over from last year, where the team was rather solid in steal percentage. While it worked relatively often, the times it broke down punished the Huskers.
“When we didn’t get it in those gambles, it led to open shots. As we continue to play against better competition, you have to stay solid,” Hoiberg said. “We got too aggressive out there.”
The McGowens brothers, five-star freshman guard Bryce McGowens and junior guard Trey McGowens, will take much of the narrative spotlight as the season wears on. For the exhibition, however, the two were largely quiet.
Trey McGowens showed his set of skills at points throughout the night. His point-of-attack defense in particular was impressive, and his defense in general led him to three steals recorded by the end of the night.
Trey McGowens also managed five assists when assigned playmaking duties, though the offense worked best when Verge was at the point.
“He’s such a versatile defender and he’s so aggressive out there,” Hoiberg said. “That’s the one thing, I know I talked about gambling at times, but I don’t want to take away Trey’s instincts.”
Bryce McGowens’ night was a little spottier. Nebraska’s first action in the game was a turnover off of a miscommunication by the five-star recruit. He also lacked confidence at times — he muffed a finish at the basket early on by taking a dribble where none was necessary.
Bryce McGowens did improve by the end of the night, managing a nice no-look assist to junior forward Lat Mayen during the second half.
Many statistics are necessarily contingent on the strength of the opponent during any given game. However, there’s one metric that’s absolute, and it’s also one of Nebraska’s great problem areas from recent years: free throws.
If Wednesday night was any indication, that ghost might be finally leaving the Huskers. By the end of the exhibition, the Huskers had made 77.8% of their free throws, with the free throws distributed amongst the team.
Last year, Nebraska was 330th in the nation in free throw completion percentage. If it held its completion percentage from the Peru State game for the past year, the team would have been the 21st-best in the nation in the same statistic.
The Huskers’ game was not perfect overall for its first exhibition, but for the first game back in Pinnacle Bank Arena with fans in a long time, Hoiberg felt the excitement, and desire, in his team.
“Now is the time to go back and watch to see where we can get better,” Hoiberg said. “It’s never as good or as bad as you think, in all areas.”