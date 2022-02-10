With their backs against the wall, Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg and his team responded.
In the first contest of the most winnable pair of conference games of the season, the Huskers were trounced by a middling Northwestern team, falling by 24 points at home last Saturday.
On Wednesday, the latter half of that two-game home stretch, Nebraska put to bed questions about its ability to close out close games, or win a conference game at all, by beating Minnesota comfortably.
Everything came together as the Huskers had one of their better shooting performances and forced one of the nation’s least-turnover prone teams into 18 giveaways.
Freshman guard Bryce McGowens continued his stellar play of late and senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. looked like his 2019-20 Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year form. He scored the first bucket of the game on an intercepted pass. Verge didn’t score the rest of the first half, but had the Huskers’ first six points of the second. He eventually erupted, and finished with a team-high 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting with four assists.
“Overall, start to finish, I think that was Alonzo’s best game,” Hoiberg said postgame.
Even with Verge’s inbounds pass to himself and crazy dribble moves into fadeaway jumpers, no play electrified the crowd more than Bryce McGowens’ first alley-oop dunk off a lob from brother junior guard Trey McGowens. The pair connected for another nearly as impressive just minutes later.
“Trey, he likes to run. I like to run,” Bryce McGowens said postgame. “Us just having a connection, he’ll just throw it.”
The younger McGowens continued his steady run of recent Big Ten play by pouring in 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and four rebounds. The elder McGowens led the Huskers in assists with five to go with six points and seven rebounds.
The Huskers had one of their better shooting performances in conference play, too, hitting their shots at a 48.3% overall clip and 38.9% from beyond the arc.
After recording steals and a block on the first three possessions, with the second court-tilting dunk soon after, the Huskers settled into more of the slower-paced, half-court game that Minnesota prefers. Sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga, a crowd favorite, made sure the fireworks didn’t stop, as he took a charge and buried the game’s first 3-pointer on the other end to give Nebraska a double-digit lead. Two possessions later, freshman guard CJ Wilcher made a 3-pointer of his own to push the lead to 20-8.
The latter portion of the first half was less exciting as Nebraska slowed down, but kept the Golden Gophers at arm’s length, leading 32-21 going into halftime just as much because of Minnesota’s ineptitude as the Huskers’ own successes.
Trey McGowens and junior forward Lat Mayen held Minnesota’s leading scorer, sophomore forward Jamison Battle, to no points on 0-for-5 shooting in the first half. Minnesota’s second-leading scorer, senior guard Payton Willis, was held to two points and Nebraska continually stymied and flummoxed the usually-stolid Golden Gophers before they could get set in their offense.
“I thought our defensive energy early is what won that game,” Hoiberg said.
Still, the most devoted Husker fan knew the lead was far from safe. In recent weeks, Nebraska also led Rutgers and Michigan at half before meltdowns. But those were two teams on the fringes of the NCAA Tournament discussion, and despite an undefeated nonconference run, Minnesota (11-10, 2-10 Big Ten) is no longer that.
Predictably, the Golden Gophers played markedly better offense in the second half. Most notably Battle scored 21 points in the latter period, the same amount his entire team had in the first. But Nebraska always had an answer.
When Minnesota cut the Huskers’ lead to seven with a 7-0 run early in the second half, Mayen laid the ball back in on the other end with a rare offensive rebound, and the Huskers embarked on a 12-0 run soon after. A pair of Battle’s 3-pointers were met with scores right after from Bryce McGowens. The lead got as high as 20, and never went back into single digits after the 13:43 mark in the second half. Minnesota never led.
While the Huskers continued their streak of losing the rebounding battle in every conference game, 37-34 this time, they can take solace in the fact that they matched the Golden Gophers on the offensive glass, 8-8.
“We actually outscored a team for I think the first time all year in second chance points,” Hoiberg said.
In addition to holding a 12-7 advantage in second-chance points, Nebraska also dominated Minnesota in points in the paint and fast break points.
It felt like the 21-point drubbing of Rutgers in the final home game last season. But that team was better than this Golden Gophers squad, and these Huskers still have two Big Ten wins to go to match last year’s total, a mark that team hit late. But now they know they’re capable of beating a conference foe, no small feat in a stacked league when your coach had won just five of those games in 51 tries.
“We’ve had so many close games where we felt we were going to win, so to just finally see this one go through, it’s definitely a huge weight lifted off our shoulders for us,” junior forward Derrick Walker said postgame. “It was great, we won, we can finally smile and be happy.”
The remaining path is a little more forgiving than the one the Huskers took to get to this point; their next five opponents are unranked. If the team’s outlook has improved after Wednesday’s convincing victory, they’ll enter that stretch with a boost in morale and self-assurance.
They’ll try to double their conference win total on Sunday when they visit Iowa. Soon after, the Huskers will host Maryland, a team with a similar resume to Minnesota, next Friday.
“To know you can get over the hump and win one of these does wonders for the confidence,” Hoiberg said.