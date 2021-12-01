Chaos.
There are so many reasons why: The second four-overtime game in program history. Effectively three halves of game action. A second half scrum. Officiating controversy abounded. Remote broadcasters that repeatedly said a player who was on the floor was ejected four overtimes ago.
It was a comedy of errors. A game that was captivating in a unique way.
It wasn’t like an early-season tournament nor March Madness itself. Wednesday night was its own kind of weird and wild.
In the first road test of the season for the Nebraska men's basketball team, the squad faced an epic battle over three hours long that lasted longer than some football games. In the end, Nebraska fell in four overtimes to North Carolina State 104-100.
Nebraska was discombobulated at best on offense in the first four minutes of action. Whether it was throwing passes out of bounds, directly into the hands of defenders or inbounding the ball while junior forward Derrick Walker was still tying his shoelaces, Nebraska was all over the place. Apart from scoring the opening bucket, there were not a lot of positives for the Huskers as they were outscored 11-3 after the make.
Down 11-5, Nebraska began to find its footing. A dunk for Walker, a putback by freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach and a wide-open 3-pointer for sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga made for a 7-2 Husker run. With 11:55 to play, Nebraska was within one at 13-12.
The 3-pointers started to fall for the Wolfpack after the media timeout. The lead stretched as large as 25-16 for North Carolina State but Nebraska withstood the run. Freshman guard Bryce McGowens and senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. kept the Huskers in it with four buckets in the paint. The Wolfpack lead was 27-23 with 7:31 to play in the first half.
The Huskers continued to hang around. Then, they grabbed the lead. Verge broke the Wolfpack press and sent the ball sailing down the length of the floor to find Tominaga in the corner, who promptly knocked down a 3-pointer and was fouled. After the free-throw Nebraska took a 33-31 lead with 4:58 to play in the first half.
Nebraska continued to beat the Wolfpack press in transition and controlled the paint. With 2:53 remaining in the half, the Huskers stretched their lead to 37-33 — 24 of those points for Nebraska were in the paint.
Then, the Nebraska team from the opening moments reared its ugly head. Verge checked out and the Huskers quickly turned the ball over multiple times and surrendered the lead on free-throws by freshman forward Ernest Ross. That capped a 5-0 Wolfpack run as North Carolina State reclaimed the lead 38-37.
Verge checked back in for the Huskers and again the tide changed for the better. Verge made his own trip to the charity stripe and knocked both shots down, giving him 12 points, the highest of any Husker scoring at the half. Nebraska regained the lead and maintained it until halftime 39-38.
Nebraska offset its costly turnovers with the dominance in the paint. The Huskers had 11 first half turnovers, which is well over the season average for that metric in a game. But, Nebraska doubled the North Carolina State effort with 24 points to the Wolfpack 12 in the paint. Despite what the eye test may have made the average viewer feel, the Huskers won the rebounding battle in the first half 17-13. But, it was also beaten on the offensive glass 6-5.
Nebraska continued to build its lead after halftime. A deep 3-pointer for McGowens capped a 8-2 run for the Huskers out of the break and gave Nebraska its largest lead of the game at 47-40. A deep 3-point make by Tominaga made him the third Husker in double figures and put Nebraska ahead 50-42 with 15:47 to play.
After the under 12-minute media timeout, Nebraska built a 57-44 lead. The Wolfpack couldn’t get the lid off the basket in the first eight minutes of the second half. With 11:38 to play, NC State was 3-of-15 from the field.
But, the Wolfpack finally started to gain momentum. A two-minute 7-0 scoring run cut the Nebraska lead to six at 61-54. Just before the media timeout, Nebraska freshman guard C.J. Wilcher sharply collided with North Carolina State leading scorer and sophomore guard Dereon Seabron. It looked like a serious knee injury for Seabron at first, but he checked back into the game after a short trip to the locker room.
The run didn’t stop there. Nebraska continued to collapse faster than a neutron star. A 3-pointer by Wolfpack senior forward Jericole Hellems tied the game at 61 making it a 14-0 Wolfpack run. After the play, a ruckus broke out between Nebraska and North Carolina State instigated by Nebraska junior forward Lay Mayen, resulting in mass ejections on both sides.
After the chaos, Nebraska found a way to keep the lead. Tominaga sank a deep 3-pointer and with 3:25 to go Nebraska held a 68-67 lead. Back and forth they went. Verge pushed Nebraska ahead 70-69. Then Seabron went to the line and went 1-of-2 to tie it. Verge went coast to coast and missed the go-ahead layup despite a ton of contact and regulation was over.
The first basket in overtime came under a minute to go. Walker put it in for Nebraska as both teams traded scores. Tied at 74 with 16 seconds left, Verge missed the jumper and the second overtime began.
North Carolina State flipped the script from the first overtime by scoring on the first possession. Nebraska had the answer and a Tominaga 3-pointer gave the Huskers a 79-76 lead. Nebraska reached the bonus in the second overtime. The Huskers led by as many as five points, but the Wolfpack worked their way back into a lead as Seabron layed it up with four seconds left in the second overtime.
On the inbound, McGowens was fouled and went to the line to shoot a 1-and-1, going 1-of-2. With that, Nebraska entered its first triple overtime game since Oklahoma in 1996 tied at 86.
Nebraska scored the first four points of the period before Seabron went 2-of-2 at the line making it 90-88 Nebraska. Tominaga drew an offensive foul on Seabron and on the offensive trip Walker found Breidenbach for a left-handed layup. When the dust settled, the teams were tied again 92-92.
The Wolfpack scored first in the overtime and Seabron put NC State ahead 100-95 with 46 seconds left. The Wolfpack held on. Seabron tallied 39 points and eight rebounds in the victory.
Nebraska was led by Verge with 25 points and closely followed by McGowens with 24. Two other Huskers were in double-figures including Tominaga with 16 and Walker with 12.
Former Husker and North Carolina State senior guard Thomas Allen had five points in the final two overtimes. Nebraska shot 11-of-15 at the free-throw line. NC State was 32-of-42.
Neither team played well, but North Carolina State managed to win the war of attrition. Wednesday’s game will go down as one of the most notable games of the year — not because it was good but because it was so weird.
There is something oddly poetic about this contest against North Carolina State. Much like the famous speech by legendary Wolfpack coach Jim Valvano that played on ESPNU prior to the opening tip, fans did the three things that Valvano encouraged people to do every day. They laughed, they learned and in the end, they cried in both victory and defeat.
A full account of the game belongs in the dictionary next to the word chaos.