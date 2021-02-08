Nebraska men’s basketball’s matchup with Illinois that was originally scheduled a little less than a month ago has been rescheduled for Feb. 8, the Huskers announced on Monday.
As a result of this change, the Huskers’ home game against Wisconsin has been moved from Thursday to a day before. Nebraska women’s basketball’s home game against Iowa has now been moved to Thursday to accommodate the change.
Starting with the Michigan State game on Saturday, Nebraska men’s basketball is now set to complete five games in the span of nine days.
Nebraska men’s basketball will tip off against No. 12 Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday and No. 6 Illinois at 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Meanwhile, the Huskers’ women’s basketball team’s game against Iowa will start at 7 p.m. on Thursday. All three games will be televised on Big Ten Network.