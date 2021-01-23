The Nebraska men’s gymnastics team’s season-opening meet with Michigan has been canceled, following the University of Michigan pausing all athletics for two weeks, per a release on Saturday night. The meet was scheduled for Sunday afternoon.
Over an hour prior, Michigan announced it would be suspending Wolverine athletics for two weeks due to student-athletes testing positive for the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant. According to the Michigan Daily, a student-athlete from the United Kingdom brought the more contagious variant of the virus to the athletic department at the beginning of the semester. The pause was ordered by the state’s health department.
The Michigan Daily reported that there are five confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the athletic department. In addition, there are currently 15 more presumed positive cases of the variant.
According to the release, both institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to potentially reschedule the meet at a later date. Nebraska’s next scheduled meet is on Feb. 7 against Penn State.