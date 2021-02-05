In years past, the Nebraska men’s gymnastics team has had 12, 14 and 15 meets on a standard schedule. This year, it only has five. Last season, when the full slate was canceled, the team still managed nine before that point.
That’s not the only abnormal thing about the schedule this year. Normally, the team knows well in advance what teams they’ll be competing against and when. This year, the Huskers weren’t even sure if they’d have a season. In those months of waiting, the team didn’t know if they could practice in the gym.
“We were all out of the gym for three, four, even five months for some of us,” senior team captain Zach Peters said. “Even when we were back on campus, we couldn’t get in the gym, so it was like ‘no way we’re having a season.’”
After months of Zoom workouts, the team finally got into the brand new Francis Allen Training Complex in August. As the months passed and more sports started coming back, a season appeared more and more likely for the Huskers. On Jan. 4, the wait was over and the schedule was released. The first meet of the year was slated to be a home contest against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines, the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten. No. 4 Nebraska was picked to finish second in the conference behind the Wolverines, and therefore had a fantastic opportunity to start its season at home against the conference favorites.
However, on Jan. 23, just one night before the meet, positive tests of the new, more contagious coronavirus strain were found in the Michigan athletic department, prompting all athletic events to be put on pause for two weeks. The meet was canceled, and no reschedule date has been announced.
“It was 9:30 the night before when we got a text in the team group chat saying that the meet was canceled,” senior gymnast Jake Bonnay said. “It was devastating to hear. It reminded me of when we were about leave for the Minnesota meet last March and everything got canceled.”
This left the team with five meets on the schedule, down one from the initial six. Now, with no non-conference meets to warm up with, every meet has significant ramifications in the Big Ten standings, and for the NCAA championship. The team is embracing this challenge, and even looking at it as a potential positive. With less meets, there’s less wear on the bodies of the gymnasts, less chance for injuries and a greater chance that they will be in prime form once the conference and national championships roll around.
“This gives us more motivation for every single meet,” Peters said. “Before with 10 meets, if you had a bad meet it was just a bad day but now it reflects how you’re going to perform going into the postseason.”
The shortened schedule is providing a lot of motivation for the Huskers. With every meet having heightened pressure, it provides easier preparation for the big postseason events where the pressure is most pronounced.
Of course, there are still negatives to the shortened, COVID-restricted season. For seniors like Jonathan Scripnick, it means less meets left in their college career and less chances to compete on the Devaney Center floor they’ve called home for the past four years. With Scripnick being from Canada and travel heavily restricted between the two countries, his parents won’t be able to watch him on his senior night. Still, Scripnick has a positive outlook on the season.
“I know how much they wanted to be here so it’s disappointing they can’t come for senior night,” Scripnick said. “Still, this is my last year here at Nebraska and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got and I know the other seniors will too.”
His sentiment is shared by the other seniors on the roster, including captain Zach Peters. Peters has relished his leadership role as captain over the months of the pandemic, helping the team stay motivated and ready for whatever happens in the season. He credits his motivation for this season to his high school gymnastics coach, who passed away in April.
“I was having my doubts about this season, with COVID and all the injuries I was dealing with but that just put it all in perspective,” Peters said. “I know I should do whatever I can to make him proud, because without him I wouldn’t be here. Because of him I’ve only been more motivated and positive about this season.”
Even with the atypical schedule and start to the season, the Huskers are still focused on competing for conference and national titles and continuing to grow as a team. Even though the pandemic forced them apart for a few months, the bond between the team is as strong as ever.
“We still train hard, we still cheer each other on in the gym. All of the core things I love about the team, that hasn’t changed during the pandemic,” Bonnay said. “The only thing that’s changed this season is the schedule.”