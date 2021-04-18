The Nebraska men's gymnastics team wrapped up its season at the NCAA Championships Finals on Saturday night in Minneapolis, where it placed fourth with a score of 406.624 and earned five All-American honors.
The All-American honors for Nebraska included junior Charlie Giles on pommel horse and vault, freshman Taylor Christopulos who tied for fifth on vault, and junior Evan Kriley and senior Mitch Tyndall who placed fourth and fifth on pommel horse.
The meet was also highlighted by Giles’s fourth place finish on vault.
The Huskers qualified for the NCAA Championship finals after placing first during the NCAA Qualifier round Friday afternoon with a team score of 408.623.
In the first rotation of the finals on parallel bars, Junior Dylan LeClair started off with a score of 13.60, matching his career-high. Kriley and Dylan Young followed, both earning new career-high scores of 13.70.
Junior Dillan King and senior Evan Hymanson recorded scores of 13.30 and 12.96, respectively. Christopulos, who competed in the all-around, also earned a career-high score of 13.06.
Nebraska earned a team score of 67.260 going into the second rotation, sitting in third behind Stanford (73.432) and Oklahoma (72.965).
For the second rotation on high bar, senior Griffin Kehler opened up for Nebraska with a score of 13.10, followed by Hymanson with a 13.50. Christopulos scored a 12.066, sophomore Sam Phillips scored a 13.50 and King finished out the rotation, earning a 13.36.
With a second rotation team score of 65.53, Nebraska fell back to sixth place behind Stanford, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Illinois and Michigan.
Nebraska was on floor for the third rotation where Giles started off with a score of 14.26, followed by sophomore Moritz Mueller who earned a career-high score of 14.23. Christopulos recorded a score of 13.73 while Phillips earned a 13.93 and senior Jake Bonnay finished out the rotation with a score of 14.30.
The Huskers finished the third rotation with a score of 203.263, moving up to fourth place behind Stanford (208.395), Oklahoma (205.395) and Michigan (204.996).
Giles started off the fourth rotation for Nebraska on the pommel horse where he earned a score of 13.56. Sophomore Khalil Jackson earned a 12.30 due to a fall while Kriley recorded a 13.70.
Sophomore Cooper Giles rounded out the rotation with a 12.73 after losing one point due to a fall. Christopolous also managed a 11.40 for the all around, and Tyndall earned a score of 13.66, good enough for a fourth place finish on vault.
The Huskers finished the fourth rotation with a score of 269.228, remaining in fourth place going into the fifth rotation behind Stanford, Oklahoma and Michigan.
Nebraska competed on rings during the fifth rotation where Dylan LeClair opened up for the Huskers with a score of 13.30. Tyndall followed with a 12.46, while Young and sophomore Nikita Bolotsky earned a 13.60 and 12.76, respectively. Christopulos finished out the rotation with a score of 13.16.
The Huskers went into the sixth rotation with a score of 334.526, moving back to sixth place behind Oklahoma (344.759), Stanford (344.024), Michigan (338.759), Minnesota (339.459) and Illinois (335.359).
Nebraska finished the sixth and final rotation on vault. LeClair started with a 14.35, followed by Young, who earned a 14.23. Kriley and Giles record scores of 14.13 and 14.70, respectively. Christopulos concluded the meet for the Huskers with a 14.66.
Nebraska finished in fourth with a score of 406.624, behind Stanford (414.521), Oklahoma (411.591) and Michigan (410.358).
The Huskers finished the 2021 season with a 13-8 record, the highlight being a second place finish at the Big Ten Championships.