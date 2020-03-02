The Huskers managed to turn a seven-point deficit into victory as they stuck Penn State with its first loss of the season, moving it to 10-1 on the season while Nebraska moved to 7-2 on the year.
Nebraska topped Penn State by a final score of 406.950-403.200 as it was led by sophomore Charlie Giles, junior Evan Hymanson and sophomore Evan Kriley. Giles grabbed the vault title with a career-high score of 14.80 while Hymanson claimed the parallel bars title with a score of 14.40. Kriley also claimed his second all-around title of the season with a score of 80.35.
The Huskers finished rotation one with a team score of 68.65 on floor with the help of Giles and junior Zach Peters, who grabbed career-high scores of 14.45 and 14.40, respectively. Penn State began the competition on pommel horse, in which it is rated No. 1, and finished with a 66.45 to finish off the first rotation.
The Huskers then took on pommel horse for their second rotation, accumulating a team score of 64.95 as they were led by Kriley (13.70) and Charlie Giles (13.50), while freshman Cooper Giles and sophomore Mitch Tyndall both grabbed a score of 13.10 with redshirt freshman Noah Urwiler rounding out the scoring for the Huskers with an 11.55. The Nittany Lions finished their second rotation with their highest score of the season on floor, 71.05, to head into the third rotation leading the Huskers 137.500-133.900.
Nebraska hit the rings for its third rotation of the competition as it racked up a team score of 66.20 with freshman Kenji Tamane leading the way with a career-high score of 14.25. Penn State earned a team score of 70.150 on vault.
Nebraska put on a solid showing in vault as it amassed a team score of 71.15 as Charlie Giles accrued a career-high score of 14.80. Kriley (14.40), Tamane (14.15), Peters (13.90) and Young (13.90) also contributed to the Huskers’ effort. The Nittany Lions hit the rings for their fourth rotation and put together a team score of 68.00.
Rotation five brought on the parallel bars for the Huskers as Hymanson claimed the individual title with a score of 14.40, matching his career high. The Huskers achieved a team score of 68.25 for the event, while Penn State amassed a team score of 63.75 as it competed on high bar in rotation five.
The Huskers held a narrow lead of 339.700-339.450 as they entered their sixth and final rotation and claimed a season-high team score of 67.25 on high bar to secure the victory. King led the way with a score of 14.00 followed by Kehler (13.70), Hymanson (13.50), Kriley (13.10) and freshman Sam Phillips (12.95). The Nittany Lions ended the competition with a team score of 63.75 on parallel bars as they fell to the Huskers 406.950-403.200.
The Huskers will be back in action as they travel to take on Minnesota and Ohio State at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13.