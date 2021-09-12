The Nebraska men’s golf team took to the course at Duke University Golf Club for the Rod Myers Invitational, and took 12th out of 14 in its first tournament of the year. The Huskers were faced with a tall task in the 14 team competition — seven of those teams were 2021 NCAA regional qualifiers.
It wasn’t just the Huskers first invitational of the year, it was also head coach Brett Ballek’s first time in charge of the Huskers. Balek graduated to the head spot after being the assistant coach from 2019 to 2021.
In the three rounds the Huskers played they shot 297, 291 and 209. The Huskers came into the last round sitting at ninth, but with a 21-over-par third round they dropped three spots in the final team leaderboard.
Huskers sophomore Reed Malleck tied for 41st place out of 81, with a total score of 223. In three rounds Malleck shot 71, 74 and 78 respectively, shooting seven over par for the tournament in his debut.
Senior Caleb Badura shot eight over par for the invitational, with a final round of 75 (+3) to bring him up four spots, tying for 45th. Badura shot 78 and 71 for his first two rounds, ending with a total score of 224.
Fellow senior Tom Westenberger tied for 53rd, shooting 10 over par for the invitational. Westenberger shot 77, 71 and 78 respectively in the three rounds, for a final score of 226. With his six over par final round, he dropped 10 spots in the final rankings.
Husker sophomore Gentry Scheve shot a first round 71, but then posted scores of 75 and 81 in his last two rounds. With the final round of nine over par, Scheve dropped 27 spots, finishing tied for 58th with a total of 227.
Rounding out the Huskers for the invitational, senior Mark Foelbaek finished tied for 72nd place. With a team high of 18 over par, Foelbaek shot 78’s across the board, finishing with a total of 234.
University of North Carolina senior Ryan Gerard finished in first place with the lowest score of 201, 15 under par for the invitational. With a first round of 67, he followed that score with a 66 and 68 for the final two rounds.
Just as it had the lead spot for Gerard’s performance, North Carolina took the first place spot on the team leaderboard as well. North Carolina ended with a team 27 under par and a final score of 837. North Carolina State, which came in second place with a total score of 840, finished round three seven under, but NC was able to keep their lead with a two under round three.
The Huskers now turn their focus to the Lobo Invitational in Albuquerque, New Mexico on the University of New Mexico Championship Golf Course. The Huskers will play there across a two day span on Sept. 24 through Sept. 25.