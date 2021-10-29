It was a cold, wet Friday morning at Blue & White Golf Course in State College, Pennsylvania. No matter the conditions, it was still running weather for Nebraska cross country, as it competed in the Big Ten Championships.
Overall, the men’s team finished ninth and the women’s team finished 11th, whereas last year the men finished fifth and the women finished ninth. Although the team scores were significantly down compared to last year, some individual performances still held up.
The day started off with the men’s 5.2 mile race, which added a fifth of a mile compared to last year’s Big Ten Championship.
Junior Dais Malebana led the way for the Huskers in the race. Malebana finished 46th in the 5.2 mile run with a time of 25:58.5. Not far behind Malebana was senior Ryan Martins, who finished 48th with a time of 26:01.4.
Senior Mark Freyhof took 57th with a time of 26:16.4 while senior Bailey Timmons went 75th with a time of 26:45.2. Senior Ryan Eastman rounded out the top five with a 78th-place finish and a time of 26:55.
Other runners for the men’s team included junior Jerry Jorgenson, who finished in 84th with a time of 27:08.8, sophomore Adam Christopher finishing 102nd with a time of 28:05.2 and senior Sadio Fenner, who rounded out the team with a 103rd-place finish in a time of 28:10.7.
Following the men’s race, the women’s team competed in the 6,000-meter race.
Senior Erika Freyhof led Nebraska, finishing 13th in the 6k and earning All-Big Ten Honors. Although Erika Freyhof’s placement or time wasn’t her personal best at the Big Ten Championship, her effort in the cold wet conditions came through.
“Erika ran really well to earn all-conference honors for the second season in a row," cross country head coach Matt Wackerly said on huskers.com. "The entire women's team was so close to a great finish in tough, wet conditions. We ran with poise this morning and will be better moving forward.”
After Erika Freyhof’s finish, freshman Hannah Godwin came in with a 65th-place finish and a time of 22:06.3. Following Godwin, senior Grace Pagone placed 74th with a time of 22:19.3. Then, freshman Jacquelyn Abanses finished 80th at a time of 22:27.9. Finally, junior Taya Skelton rounded out the top five, finishing 81st with a time of 22:34.5.
Other runners for the women included sophomore Brynna McQuillen (96th, 22:58.4), sophomore Lindsey Blehm (104th, 23:21.2), freshman Elizabeth Robertson (116th, 24:06.1) and freshman Cami Merickel (121st, 24:23.2).
With the Big Ten Championship wrapped up, both the men’s and women’s cross country teams will turn their attention to the NCAA Midwest Regional on Nov. 12 in Iowa City, Iowa.