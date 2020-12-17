On the face of it, Nebraska performed at expectation against Doane in a 110-64 blowout on Thursday night.
However, the final score belies what ought to be a worrying performance ahead of a showdown against Wisconsin on Tuesday.
First, the good. Sophomore guard Dalano Banton carried over his good form on the season with the second-ever triple double in Nebraska men’s basketball program history. While the achievement of the triple-double is muted to an extent by the quality of the opponent, Banton played well nevertheless. He ended the game 5-of-7 from the field and 1-of-2 from the 3-point line, all in 21 minutes.
“He was pretty impressive. He had the eight, seven, seven at halftime and then I think in the first couple of minutes in the second half it's 10, nine, nine all of a sudden,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “Teddy [Allen] missed a couple that Dalano set him up with and it was great to see him get that last one so we could get him out of there...It's a heck of an accomplishment. Dalano is just, it's who he is.”
One of the biggest concerns facing Nebraska going into the game against Wisconsin is whether or not the Huskers can handle the two-headed monster of junior forwards Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter. Given Banton’s high block rate against Doane, his frame and his high defensive rebounding rate, the guard may be useful against Wisconsin’s bigs in relief of freshman center Eduardo Andre, or if junior forward Shamiel Stevenson is overwhelmed early.
Speaking of Andre, the center had his debut after a long layoff due to contracting COVID-19. Hoiberg remarked earlier in the week that the center’s conditioning was poor, and that one of the benefits of an added game was to give the freshman game time. Andre repaid much of this faith against Doane, showing his quality despite only playing 14 minutes.
“To see some of the moves that he made on the block, I didn't see any jitters at all out there. I thought he made a couple really nice plays off the dribble,” Hoiberg said. “[He] gave Yvan a nice post feed there towards the end. That kid's got a lot of upside. He's a guy who's going to get better as he gets stronger and grows into his body.”
Andre went 4-of-4 from the field and managed two blocks, showing not only his rim-protecting ability but also some foot speed which will make him a solid plus while defending on the perimeter, a spot he was expected to go often during the game.
Of course, much of this is again blunted by Doane’s caliber, and Andre’s role against Wisconsin will be a question mark. However, his performance indicated he may play a prominent role in Hoiberg’s rotation going forward.Nebraska was also only held to eight turnovers against the Tigers, a metric that had ballooned considerably in the week prior, culminating in a 25-turnover performance against Creighton. This low turnover output is made more impressive by Nebraska’s very high 77 possessions on the night, nearly three possessions higher than its average. This is around a standard deviation for average possessions, and one would expect there to be more turnovers on average as a result. Thankfully for the Huskers, this did not happen.
“As I talked about the other day, my biggest fear going into the season was taking care of the basketball. When we started out the year, I thought we had figured it out,” Hoiberg said. “We watched all 76 turnovers, as painful as that was, as a team.”
Another big positive from the game was the debut of senior forward Trevor Lakes, who was awarded eligibility for the Huskers earlier today. Lakes embedded in the Nebraska offense seamlessly, going 4-of-5 from the 3-point line and helping to save what was a turgid beginning to Thursday’s contest for Hoiberg’s team.
“About a week ago was when I was told there was a chance that I could play,” Lakes said postgame. “...It’s really fun getting to play with them, we’ve got a talented group and it’s been fun.”
However, Lakes’ save does not excuse what was, at the start of the game, grotesque. As late as four minutes into the first half the score was only 3-2, with only one make from either team from the 3-point line despite 13 attempts.
One of Nebraska’s strengths this season has been its ability to start games quickly, but it has been plagued by poor second-half showings. The script was flipped tonight, however, with an exceptionally slow start to the game being followed by a competent second half.
In fact, Nebraska’s second half was one of its best all season. In the crucial time period from 13:00 to 5:00 minutes in the second half, the Huskers outscored the Tigers 26-15. However, this run was dampened by what immediately preceded it — Doane’s biggest run of the game.
Nebraska started the second half on an 11-2 run, however that was quickly followed by three consecutive Doane 3-pointers. In truth, the game was already over, with the score being 68-42 to Nebraska even after Doane’s run. However, giving up such a run in the first place should raise red flags.
While the result against Doane is sure to improve the confidence of the players on the team, the manner of the victory was overall less convincing than one would otherwise hope from a team that wishes to not fade away ignominiously in the depths of Big Ten play.