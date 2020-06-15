Head coach Fred Hoiberg’s second season at the helm of Nebraska men’s basketball is beginning to take shape.
The Huskers officially revealed all but one opponent of their 11-game non-conference schedule on Monday morning, with the lone unknown being a home game against an ACC opponent in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
"This non-conference schedule will help prepare us for Big Ten play," Hoiberg said in a press release. "The Myrtle Beach Tournament will give us an early measuring stick with a strong field and three games in a four-day stretch. We also have opportunities with games against Creighton, Kansas State and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, as well as several regional opponents."
That preparation begins Nov. 10 as the Huskers open the season at home in a first-ever matchup with Cleveland State. The Vikings finished 11-21 last season and are led by second-year coach Dennis Gates, the brother of Nebraska assistant coach Armon Gates.
After a home contest with Purdue Fort Wayne on Nov. 14, the Huskers head to the Myrtle Beach Invitational for the peak of the non-conference schedule. The tournament runs Nov. 18-22 and, depending on how the bracket presents itself, could provide some high-profile matchups for Hoiberg’s squad.
Dayton and Utah State, both in the Myrtle Beach field, were locks for the NCAA Tournament had there been one last season. Loyola-Chicago could also be a potential foe for Nebraska after finishing second in the Missouri Valley Conference last season. Missouri, Pittsburgh, Charlotte and Penn round out the field of eight.
Nebraska returns home for a Nov. 25 matchup with Lamar, the Huskers’ last matchup before the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Like Cleveland State, Lamar will also be facing Nebraska for the first time.
The Huskers return to their non-conference slate on Dec. 12 after a pair of early-December conference games. Nebraska hosts Creighton, a team returning a good portion of a roster that won a share of last season’s Big East title.
A week later, the Huskers travel to the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri for a neutral-site contest with Kansas State. The Dec. 19 matchup is the first of a three-game series with the Wildcats. The two will play in Lincoln in 2021-22 and in Manhattan in 2022-23.
Nebraska closes the non-conference schedule with home games against UMKC on Dec. 21 and Florida A&M on Dec. 29. The Big Ten schedule will be released later this summer.
The Huskers’ first action of next season is a home exhibition against Peru State on Nov. 2.