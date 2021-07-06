The Nebraska men’s basketball team released its non-conference schedule Tuesday afternoon, kickstarting the program’s third season under head coach Fred Hoiberg.
Starting with a Wednesday, Oct. 27 exhibition against Peru State, the first non-exhibition game will then be against Western Illinois. The Leathernecks went 7-20 in the Summit League last year, and was the previous team of Nebraska senior guard Kobe Webster.
Some of the more notable matchups the Huskers will play include their yearly clash with Creighton on Nov. 16, the earliest meeting between the schools in series history. Unlike the last two years where the game was played at Creighton’s home in Omaha, this season’s affair will be held in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Another difficult test will be against 2021 National Invitational Tournament entry NC State on Dec. 1 in the Big Ten/ACC challenge, with the Wolfpack hosting the Huskers in Raleigh, North Carolina. Additionally, Nebraska will head to Atlanta, Georgia to face Auburn in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event on Dec. 11, another difficult test against a Tigers squad projected as a potential NCAA Tournament team in 2022.
Including exhibitions, the Huskers play 13 games before kicking off Big Ten play. A complete list of Nebraska’s exhibition and nonconference games can be found here.