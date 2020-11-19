Less than 24 hours after the Big Ten Conference released a 20-game conference schedule for the 2020-21 men’s basketball season, the Huskers announced their nonconference slate Thursday morning.
Nebraska will play seven nonconference games, the maximum amount allowed by the Big Ten. The Huskers will open the season against McNeese State at home six days from now, before playing their next two games against Saint Louis and San Francisco as part of the Golden Window Classic in Lincoln. The matchup with Saint Louis will take place on Thanksgiving.
After the multi-team event, Nebraska will play three more home games against South Dakota, Florida A&M and Georgia Tech. The Huskers also played Georgia Tech last year as part of the Big Ten/ACC challenge, and lost 73-56.
Nebraska will finish out its nonconference schedule with a road matchup at Creighton. This will be the Huskers’ second straight matchup with the Blue Jays in Omaha, as Creighton blew out Nebraska 95-76 last season.
Excluding an exhibition showdown with Doane, Nebraska will be playing just four less non-conference games than it did in 2019-20.
No fans will be allowed at the nonconference games, and if a limited number of fans are allowed for conference games, 2019-20 season ticket holders will have first priority, according to the release.
The Huskers will kick off the second year of the head coach Fred Hoiberg era in less than a week against McNeese State at 11 a.m. on Nov. 25. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network.