Heading into this week, the Nebraska men’s basketball team planned on having a long layoff between games. Coming off of a brutal 98-74 loss to Creighton last Friday, the Huskers were not slated to play again until Dec. 21, in their first Big Ten matchup against Wisconsin.
However, in the course of only a few days, that changed. Nebraska will play intrastate NAIA opponent Doane University on Thursday, a matchup officially announced yesterday. The matchup brings Nebraska back up to the conference maximum of seven nonconference games, after the Huskers’ Dec. 6 bout with Florida A&M was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Rattlers’ program.
A number of factors makes a tune-up game advantageous for Nebraska, one of the most important being the introduction of freshman center Eduardo Andre to live action.
“We felt like it was a good opportunity for Eduardo to not have his first action against two of the better bigs in our league...when we match up against Wisconsin,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said in a press conference Wednesday.
Andre has been out of action for around three weeks due to contracting COVID-19. The 6-foot-10 native of London, England was expected to play a prominent role in the Huskers’ defensive setup, and it will be curious to see how he performs against Doane. The Tigers do have 6-foot-7 junior forward Alec Oberhauser on their roster, but that may not be suitable preparation for the Badgers’ vaunted frontcourt.
“Eduardo’s not ready for extended minutes yet,” Hoiberg said. “He just got back on the practice floor yesterday. Today was his second day. He can go about three minutes in the halfcourt and then he’s exhausted. That being said, it’s a great first experience to get rid of the butterflies and to go out in a game-type setting.”
This season, senior forwards Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers have played significant roles in Wisconsin’s offense, and the Huskers will require the services of Andre if they stand any chance at stopping them.
Another benefit of the added game surrounds transfer junior forward Derrick Walker. Walker was suspended for 16 games early into the season, but this was reduced to 14 and then further reduced to 11. By playing another game, the Huskers will be able to eat into the suspension, and potentially have Walker make his regular-season debut in an early-January matchup against Purdue, should no games be canceled.
“[Walker] has handled it phenomenally. He’s done an unbelievable job of trying to lift the spirit, even the day he found out about it,” Hoiberg said. “...So, now it’s about carrying everything he’s all about over when we’re playing games and I’m confident Derrick will do that.”
Ultimately, Hoiberg said one of the most important reasons for the added game was to give the team some match fitness in what would otherwise be a 10-day layoff.
“One of the reasons why we’re doing this is to get a game against another opponent,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve had a lot of time in the gym practicing against each other so to get an opportunity to go out there in a game-time setting is important.”
The choice of Doane also bears some importance for Hoiberg. The two matched up last year in an exhibition, Hoiberg’s first game in charge of the Huskers. On top of that, Doane’s head coach, Ian McKeithen, was a former Hoiberg intern along with assistant coach Matt Abdelmassih at the Minnesota Timberwolves in the late 2000s.
One player in particular that will look to bounce back with a strong performance against Doane is junior forward Lat Mayen. Despite starting his Husker career strong, the forward has had a dip in form, only scoring seven points against Georgia Tech in 26 minutes and two points against Creighton in 18.
“I was a little frustrated, obviously, because things haven’t been going the way we want them to go,” Mayen said. “I’m excited to see what we have going on coming up because we’ve made a lot of improvement in practice.”
A common point of issue for Hoiberg and the team is ball movement and sharing the ball. According to a number of the players and staff throughout the season, one of the biggest signs that a game is about to go wrong for the Huskers is when ideas dry up and the ball stops moving.
Currently, the Huskers are 129th in the nation for assists per field goals made, or A/FGM. This is down from last year, where the Huskers ranked 112th in the same metric in the nation. And this is very far off from Hoiberg’s best Iowa State teams in the early 2010s. In 2014, for example, the Cyclones ranked 10th in the nation for A/FGM.
Another important issue is the matter of turnovers. The Huskers started the season taking care of the ball well, however against tougher opponents in Georgia Tech and Creighton, things looked bleaker. In the span of those two losses, Hoiberg’s team has given up 41 turnovers, a pivotal factor in both games.
“That was my biggest concern this year, going into the season was taking care of the basketball,” Hoiberg said. “Then we get into the games, it’s 10 turnovers, 10 turnovers, nine turnovers. Then, in the last three, it’s 15, 16, 25. So, obviously, we’re trending in the wrong direction.”
After the poor showing against Creighton, and a tough week in general, Hoiberg gave the team a couple of days of no practice in order to refresh. The coming season may prove to be difficult for the Huskers given the quality of the Big Ten. With Wisconsin looming, Doane might be one of the Huskers’ sole reprieves for a while.