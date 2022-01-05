Fresh off a brutal overtime loss to Ohio State, the Nebraska men’s basketball team faces an unenviable trinity of circumstance on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
No. 10 Michigan State is a far better team than the Huskers, and the nature of the contest presents a strange matchup for head coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad. For the first time in a month, Nebraska is playing a true road game — just the team’s third this season. Nebraska’s last game away from Pinnacle Bank Arena came on Dec. 11 at a neutral site against Auburn and its last road clash was against Indiana on Dec. 4.
The Spartans are odd stylistically for Hoiberg because they play a lot like how Hoiberg would like to, at least numbers-wise. Michigan State is fast, holding the 39th shortest offensive possession time in the nation according to kenpom.com while also converting on offense considerably with the 22nd highest offensive efficiency in the nation.
Michigan State’s primary ball handler is sophomore guard A.J. Hoggard, who also holds the team’s highest usage rate. This isn’t a function of his shots taken, rather his assists — Hoggard accounts for 45.4% of his team’s assists, the highest mark in the nation.
And that isn’t because the team doesn’t get that many assists, either. Michigan State holds the 12th highest assists per field goals made ratio in the country at 63.1%. Not only does Hoggard have the highest assist rate in the nation but his teammate, junior guard Tyson Walker, has the seventh highest assist rate of any Division I player.
The Spartans play well on offense, running quickly while also racking up the assists. On the surface, head coach Tom Izzo’s squad might resemble a Hoiberg-coached Iowa State team. However, that’s not the case.
The key cleavage is Michigan State’s inside game. The Spartans are pedestrian inside the arc, only 162nd in the nation in 2-point field goal percentage. By comparison, Hoiberg’s 2014 Iowa State team was the 9th best in the country in 2-point field goal percentage.
If the Spartans have a great offense, but only decent production inside the arc, one may reasonably ask how that squares. Michigan State is helped by a few things in this regard, but the primary factor is its 3-point game.
The Spartans hold the 20th highest 3-point completion rate in the country at 38.9%. Senior forward Gabe Brown is the team’s most consistent 3-point threat, converting 35-of-88 attempts on the season for a near 40% conversion rate.
This is a key sticking point for the Huskers. In previous seasons, Hoiberg’s Nebraska teams thrived off getting opposing teams to both try and miss a lot of 3-pointers. This year, that magic has worn off. The team’s opponents are still taking a lot of 3-pointers — an opponent 3-point distribution of 44.2% is one of the highest in the country — but, unlike previous years, those opponents are making them.
Nebraska is currently 263rd in the nation in opponent 3-point field goal percentage. This came to hurt the team in its game against Ohio State last Sunday, where the Buckeyes shot more 3-pointers than 2-pointers and converted their outside shots at a 47.1% clip.
This is also where one of the key theaters of the game will be fought. Michigan State, despite relying on some key sense on the 3-pointer to juice its offense, doesn’t actually take all that many of them. The Spartans’ 34.9% 3-point distribution is 252nd-lowest in the country.
When that number creeps up, it can be a bad sign. Michigan State, for example, took 15 3-pointers to 31 2-pointers in its game against Baylor, which is just right below a 50% 3-point distribution. The Spartans lost that game by 17 and only made four of its 15 3-pointers.
At the same time, the Huskers have shown a certain propensity for shutting down the Big Ten’s big men. Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell, one of the best players in the nation, saw this on Sunday.
The Spartans aren’t led on the inside by big men per se, though nobody should underestimate senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. Instead, they’re led more so by the fastbreak and exceptional darting runs inside by guards.
There’s some evidence to believe the Huskers are less well-equipped to handle this kind of offense but, should they stick to a gameplan focused on clamping up inside, they will need to shift the method significantly from the trap-heavy ensemble shown against Liddell.
Offensive theaters: 2-pointers, 3-pointers, free-throws, etc. all implicate each other on the floor. If the Huskers can manage to shut down the Spartans’ reliance on 2-pointers, they might also force the team to leave its tried-and-true distributions to take some more shots outside.
But, in truth, the desirability of asking one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the nation to take a lot more 3-pointers is questionable. This is Hoiberg’s double-bind. If the team sticks to what it’s good at defensively, the paint, it cedes the preferred offense to the opponent pro gratis.
At the same time, moving away from that paint defense to meet Michigan State where it’s best can lead to equally disastrous consequences if the inside or outside, again, crumble.
All these tactics accounted for, the context of a Big Ten road game also must not be underestimated. The Big Ten is notoriously inhospitable to intraconference guests, and Nebraska struggled in its first conference road game against Indiana in early December.
Nebraska managed just 55 points against the Hoosiers, doomed by a 5-of-22 effort from 3-point range. Freshman guard Bryce McGowens, one of the team’s highest-usage players, struggled in the hostile environment with eight points on 3-of-14 shooting with three turnovers.
So, in short, Nebraska has a lot of outcomes in this game where it crumbles rather easily, like in previous games against Michigan and Auburn. Too many things could go wrong too quickly.
But, the team also has some interesting statistical features it can leverage over the Spartans. Whether that alone will be enough to give Michigan State anything to think about is questionable, but they’re there.