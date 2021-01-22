The Nebraska men’s basketball team’s COVID-19-related pause will extend until the end of January, per a release by the program on Friday afternoon.
As a result, Nebraska’s scheduled game against Penn State on Jan. 30 has been postponed. It’s the fifth consecutive game that the Huskers have postponed since pausing team activities on Jan. 11, one day after their 84-76 loss to Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The cause of the Huskers’ pause was a positive COVID-19 test among their Tier 1 personnel, which includes student-athletes, coaches and any staff member in close contact with the team. Nebraska’s coronavirus woes have only continued from there, and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said last night on the “Sports Nightly” radio program that half of the 30 people involved in the program are currently in isolation.
This includes head coach Fred Hoiberg, who announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 17.
According to the release, both universities will work with the Big Ten to identify rescheduling options. The Huskers will now aim for a Feb. 3 game at Michigan State as the program’s return to competition following a lengthy layoff.