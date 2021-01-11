Nebraska men’s basketball announced Monday evening that it has paused all team activities indefinitely due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.
The positive test results leading to the pause came from the team’s Tier 1 personnel, according to the press release. Tier 1 personnel consists of players, coaches and any member of the staff whose job requires close contact with others.
The statement did not specify how long the pause will be, but Nebraska’s Jan. 13 matchup with Illinois has now been postponed. On Tuesday afternoon, the Huskers announced that their game against Maryland, originally scheduled for Jan. 16, has also been postponed.
Last week, the Huskers mutually agreed with Purdue to postpone their matchup against that was set to take place on Jan. 5 “out of an abundance of caution.” On Sunday, Nebraska was back in action against Indiana.
Nebraska, along with Illinois and Maryland, will work with the Big Ten to see what options there are for rescheduling both games, according to the release.
This is Nebraska men’s basketball’s third game to be canceled or postponed, along with the Purdue postponement and the cancellation of a non-conference game against Florida A&M.