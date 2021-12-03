Big Ten play has not been kind to head coach Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska men’s basketball team.
Under Hoiberg, the Huskers are just 5-34 against Big Ten opponents. There has been some year-to-year progression, though, albeit slight. In Hoiberg’s first season at the helm, Nebraska managed home upsets over Purdue and Iowa — winning two of its first four Big Ten games.
Things bottomed out from there, though. Following the Iowa win, Nebraska closed the season with 16 consecutive Big Ten losses and topped it off with a loss in the Big Ten Tournament. More of the same occurred last season, at least in the beginning.
A COVID-19 outbreak early in Big Ten play didn’t help matters as the Huskers lost their first nine Big Ten matchups before stealing a road victory against Penn State. Following another five-game skid, Nebraska ripped off wins over Minnesota and Rutgers, the latter a 2021 NCAA Tournament team.
Last season eventually closed with three consecutive losses, including another first-round exit in the Big Ten Tournament, but Nebraska’s positive finish to last season and refreshed roster entering this season served as a beacon of hope for the Huskers’ Big Ten aspirations.
Now, it’s finally time to put that to the test. A beleaguered Nebraska squad opens Big Ten play against Indiana in an 11 a.m. tipoff at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Huskers will not only enter the game as an underdog to the 6-1 Hoosiers, they will also have a number of factors working against them from the jump. The first is obvious. On Wednesday night, Hoiberg’s squad lost in a 104-100 quadruple overtime battle to North Carolina State, a game in which five Nebraska players played more than 35 minutes.
Freshman guard Bryce McGowens contributed 24 points and nine rebounds against the Wolfpack, but also played a staggering 58 of 60 minutes. Senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., who in his own right had a fantastic outing and nearly reached a triple-double, was right behind McGowens with 54 minutes played. Junior forward Derrick Walker played 50 minutes.
Sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga rounded out the 40-plus minute club, playing for 44 minutes against the Wolfpack and contributing heavily with 16 points.
McGowens, Verge and Walker all start on a consistent basis for Hoiberg’s team. Fatigue will no doubt play a factor against a team that played a double overtime game of its own on Tuesday. The key, though, is that the Hoosiers will be at home and have an extra day of recovery under their belts.
That’s without considering the fact that Nebraska has managed just one road Big Ten win in Hoiberg’s tenure and that Hoiberg has yet to defeat Indiana as Nebraska’s head coach. It’s reasonable to surmise that Nebraska could be in for a difficult time on Saturday.
Looking to factor into Nebraska’s demise is Hoosier sophomore forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who’s been a thorn in Nebraska’s side during his three-year Indiana career. In four career matchups against Nebraska, Jackson-Davis is averaging 17.3 points and 14 rebounds per contest.
The uber-talented big man is off to another torrid start this season, scoring at a clip that has placed him among college basketball’s best. Through Thursday, Dec. 2, Jackson-Davis’ 22 points per game ranks No. 9 nationally. He’s still rebounding at a great clip too, with 8.9 rebounds per game. The mark ranks No. 47 nationally and is tied for the second-best per game total in the Big Ten.
In addition, Jackson-Davis is in great scoring form. Prior to his 31 point, 16 rebound performance in Indiana’s loss to Syracuse on Tuesday, he scored a Division I high of 43 points in the Hoosiers’ 90-79 victory over Marshall on Nov. 27.
Jackson-Davis leads a Hoosier squad that is formidable in the paint on both sides of the floor. According to kenpom.com, the Hoosiers’ 57.9% 2-point percentage ranks No. 17 nationally, and Indiana’s 2-point defense ranks second in college basketball. Indiana limits opponents to just 38.3% shooting from inside the 3-point arc.
In theory, Saturday’s matchup in the paint should be one of strength versus strength. Nebraska, according to kenpom.com, ranks No. 31 nationally with a 56.3% 2-point percentage. Walker leads the Huskers’ charge in the paint, converting 33 out of 41 2-point attempts so far this season. The showdown between Walker and Jackson-Davis, as well as the Huskers’ interior success, could play a critical role on Saturday.
While the duo of Jackson-Davis and junior forward Race Thompson provide an interior presence, Indiana’s new-look guard rotation, led by junior Pittsburgh transfer Xavier Johnson, has served as a reliable complement. Johnson is Indiana’s second-leading scorer with 10.7 points per game and leads the team by a significant margin with 32 assists through seven games.
Junior guard Parker Stewart and freshman guard Tamar Bates, both first-year players at Indiana, average 8.6 and 6.3 points per game, respectively, and feature significantly in the Hoosier backcourt alongside program stalwarts like junior guard Rob Phinisee and second-year freshman guard Khristian Lander.
Rounding out the heart of Indiana’s main rotation is Northwestern transfer junior forward Miller Kopp, the Hoosiers’ third leading scorer with 10.1 points per game.
Nebraska may be facing an uphill battle on Saturday, but it’s a battle that will mainly be waged in an area of strength for the Huskers so far this season. If Hoiberg’s squad can successfully manage tired legs while limiting the effectiveness of Jackson-Davis, an upset could be in the cards.