Nebraska men’s basketball has postponed a Big Ten conference game on Tuesday against Purdue, the university announced in a release on Monday night.
“The universities mutually agreed to the postponement out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staff,” the release said.
The release also announced that the two schools will work together to try and reschedule the game.
If the schedule holds otherwise, Nebraska’s next game will be in Lincoln on Sunday against Indiana at 5 p.m.