Sunday’s Nebraska men’s basketball game against Florida A&M has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Rattlers’ program.
Friday morning, Florida A&M announced that a support staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus and that its upcoming games against South Florida and Nebraska would be canceled.
According to a Nebraska press release, the game was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” and in accordance with Big Ten policies.
If Nebraska does not find an opponent to replace the Rattlers, the Huskers’ next game will be against Georgia Tech on Dec. 9 at 6:15 p.m. on ESPNU.