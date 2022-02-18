A few scenes from a Nebraska men’s basketball loss is all that’s needed to describe the story of both the game and the season.
Maryland kept Nebraska on Friday from managing its second win in the Big Ten all season in its second-to-last home game this year.
“Going in there I think we did a solid job guarding the three,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “But inside, points in the paint, they outscore us 43-28.”
One can point to the very beginning of the game, where the Huskers gradually let the Terrapins back into the game. It might sound dramatic, but there’s considerable reason to believe the game was lost in those few minutes at the start of the game.
After an excellent alley-oop dunk by freshman guard Bryce McGowens, the Huskers continued a strong run with a difficult shot from senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. and a layup from junior forward Lat Mayen. Up 6-2, Nebraska looked poised to take advantage of a dysfunctional Maryland squad up until the moment junior forward Qudus Wahab saw a clear basket and hit a basket-rattling dunk.
Generally, Nebraska’s weakness inside described the rest of the night defensively. Despite keeping the Terrapins to a mere 1-of-9 from the 3-point line in the first half, the Terrapins held the lead at halftime off a 60% 2-point completion percentage.
Wahab was an important part of this, but so was senior guard Fatts Russell. Russell finished the night with 23 points, most of which came inside. He only missed one shot from inside the arc all game. This isn’t just the function of an exceptional night, but also an exceptionally poor defensive showing by the Huskers inside, which all too often left open lanes down near the baseline.
This effect is demonstrated at the end of the half. Up 37-34, Nebraska kept its grand, once-or-twice-a-game drought from manifesting. There were some colder spells, but the general form of Nebraska’s drought includes not only poor shooting, but also the expansion of an incredible lead on the other end. That wasn’t present against the Terrapins in the first half.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, neither was a run of their own. After going up 37-34, Nebraska would end the half down 42-40. The most significant reason is Russell, who converted two layups to end the half, one of which came on the fastbreak. Maryland extinguished any momentum the Huskers had going into the second half.
And then, the beginning of the second half happened. It happened quickly. It’s conceivable people left for concessions with the game still in doubt and returned with it over. But, regardless, over the course of three minutes to start the second half, the Terrapins’ lead ballooned from 42-40 to 54-43, an almost impossible bridge for the beleaguered Huskers.
There’s nothing really remarkable about the run in itself. Wahab saw a field goal go in and Russell scored his only 3-pointer of the night. Broadly speaking, it’s the kind of run expected at least once or twice in any given basketball game.
What makes Maryland’s 12-3 run the turning point is the fact that it was almost assured afterwards that Nebraska had lost. Despite there being 17 minutes to go, the Huskers would barely get any closer.
“That’s where we lost that game was those first few minutes of the second half,” Hoiberg said. “They went out, had a 12-3 run, you need to come out with that fire and energy.”
One final moment, this one a little funnier. With a little less than 10 minutes left in the second half, McGowens darted from one lane to another. The referees called McGowens’ opposite, freshman forward Julian Reese, for the foul, but the play continued for maybe a second longer and both players were sent to the floor.
With the two players down, Reese decided, almost out of nowhere, to push a floor bound McGowens over. Why? Indeed. Reese was called for the flagrant in a game where it barely registered.
The Huskers have one more chance to win at home this season against Iowa on Friday, Feb. 25. In between they play Northwestern away, a team that destroyed them at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“We came out slow in the second half,” McGowens said postgame. “I feel like we didn’t come out with a lot of energy in the second half on the defensive end and we got rolled.”