Weeks of uncertainty ended for the Nebraska men’s basketball team when it was announced that it would return to the court with an away matchup against the Michigan State Spartans.
And, well, the team hasn’t changed much since Jan. 10, when the Huskers lost narrowly to Indiana at Pinnacle Bank Arena in their last action before going on pause due to COVID-19. Nebraska, despite showing some small signs of a fightback at intermittent periods throughout the game, lost to the Spartans 66-56.
That isn’t necessarily a surprise, however. Most people expected Michigan State to win, and so the value of the game for the Huskers was seeing just how much rust had accrued on the team over the extended hiatus. Unfortunately for those would-be analysts, the game provided little answer either way to that question.
“There were positives from a competitive standpoint, that’s what we were looking for in this game,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “I had no idea what to expect with the layoff, but I’m really proud of them going out there and fighting and giving ourselves a chance.”
For starters, Nebraska played poorly, but not necessarily by the standards it has set for itself by the season prior. The most glaring statistic from the game, however, was its 3-point shooting.
The Huskers only managed three made shots from beyond the arc on 17 attempts, and Nebraska’s 3-point shooting completion rate normally only goes down when it takes a higher volume than usual. The 17 attempts only represent 29% of the Huskers’ total attempted shots. By comparison, the Huskers average 3-point distribution is 42.7%.
“We haven’t shot the ball well in practice, at all,” Hoiberg said. “Part of that is getting the team back into shape, getting their timing right, you’ve gotta go hard. That takes their legs away.”
This dearth in 3-point shooting also isn’t necessarily explained by Michigan State’s 3-point defense. In fact, the Spartans are a bottom-third team in opponent 3-point distribution, with the average being around 34.5%. Furthermore, Michigan State’s 3-point defense is right around average, and far below average relative to the rest of the Big Ten.
A big reason for Nebraska’s 3-point shooting problem in the game was a general lack of spacing due to little inside-the-rim pressure. The Huskers shot 42.9% inside the arc, but coupling that with a 45.8% free throw percentage on the game meant that the Spartans had far more license to focus on one of Nebraska’s most constant weapons, its 3-point shot.
While no individual performer did especially well from behind the arc, the missing was distributed relatively equally. Junior forward Lat Mayen ended up with the most 3-pointers taken with seven, but also made two of the three that the Huskers converted all game.
Junior guard Trey McGowens, sophomore guard Dalano Banton, junior guard Teddy Allen and junior guard Shamiel Stevenson combined for seven attempts in total, making none.
All this being said, the Huskers bounced back from a slow start early in the game. Michigan State went ahead 7-0 to open affairs, and a coterie of missed shots from Nebraska meant things looked dire. However, even as late as 14 minutes into the first half, the Huskers kept the deficit to within two points.
“I thought we got a little tired early, and I expected that,” Hoiberg said. “We did get down 7-0...there’s some of that to be expected, not having legs.”
Then, the collapse. Of long-running narratives for this Nebraska season, none have been so constant as that of the fatalistic collapse the Huskers fall to after prolonged periods of play. Though, in truth, what happened against Michigan State probably shouldn’t be categorized as a collapse in the same sense as others.
Traditionally, this season, the collapse happens around 10 minutes or so in the second half, and involves a near Harlem Globetrotter-esque emergence from the opposition team. Highlights, insane 3-pointers and all-around generalized devastation all entail these collapses.
Yet, against Michigan State, the 12-point gap the Spartans opened up took time. It wasn’t some incredible takeover, but consisted more of slow passages of play. And 12 points isn’t an insurmountable lead in basketball modernity, where four made 3-pointers can crush such a lead in mere moments.
Despite this reality, Michigan State’s victory by the end felt certain from that point onwards. Nobody will fault Nebraska for a lack of effort, and in particular ways the team played well. Pick-and-roll defense limited Michigan State mightily, and also helped to contribute 22 turnovers forced from the Spartans.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, the performance against the Spartans may bode poor for the rest of their schedule. Michigan State has been on a notorious backwards slide since a COVID-19 hiatus hindered the program, a run of form which includes an inexplicable 67-37 loss against Rutgers.
Because Michigan State may truly be a basement-dweller in the Big Ten, the appearance of an average, no-frills performance from Nebraska could imply worse things to come. However, Monday’s quick turnaround matchup against Minnesota may help ameliorate the situation somewhat. Minnesota is on a three game losing streak, and that streak is not necessarily against conference blue bloods.
However, after that game against Minnesota, the Huskers have the unsavory prospect of playing Wisconsin. The very same Wisconsin that, despite going down early against the Huskers, ended up with a comfortable victory. That may be the true yardstick for just how much the COVID-19 hiatus has set back Nebraska.
“It was a good start back,” McGowens said after the game. “We’re gonna go back to work tomorrow and just try to build. Because, obviously, the layoff messes a lot of us up team wise. This whole week was really draining because we had to get in shape in four or five days. That was really tough.”