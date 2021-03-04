On Jan. 7, 2020, the Big Ten bore witness to one of the season's stranger results as Nebraska beat then-No. 25 Iowa 76-70.
That win was built on Nebraska’s 3-point defense. By the end of the night, Iowa only shot 12.1% from the 3-point line on a total of 33 attempts. This was an Iowa team that shot 34.7% on 3-pointers on the year, attempting 22 a game. While the matchup between the two teams a month later went differently, very few could’ve predicted how well Nebraska’s defense could’ve stacked up against what was the third-best offense in the nation at the time, according to Kenpom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric.
Now, both teams have only doubled down on the breakpoint which led to Nebraska’s victory last January. Iowa currently holds the second-best offense in the nation, and this is predicated on a 40.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc — good for third in the nation.
Nebraska, on the other hand, has become one of the finer defenses in NCAA basketball, currently ranked 33rd in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency. The big reason for this is 3-point defense; the Huskers’ opponent 3-point shooting percentage is 42nd-lowest in the country. Last season, 3-point defense was another curious bright spot for Nebraska, with the stat being its third-best in defensive categories overall.
Commonly, 3-point defenses are made great by their ability to prevent any such shots being taken in the first place. This is where Nebraska’s asphyxiation of any land beyond-the-arc is so fascinating, since its opponents take some of the most 3-pointers in the nation on average. Currently, the Huskers’ opponent 3-point field goal distribution is at 44.3%, which is 328th in the nation.
Iowa junior Joe Wieskamp will prove to be one of the make-or-break defensive duties for the Huskers on the night. Wieskamp is currently shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc on 127 attempts, the 11th-highest completion rate in the country.
While Wieskamp serves an outsized offensive role, another relevant player is sophomore guard C.J. Fredrick. Fredrick, while being in and out of the lineup due to injury and serving a limited offensive role at times this season, has shined with the minutes given. He currently owns the fifth-highest offensive rating in all of NCAA basketball, and much of this comes down to an incredible 50.8% 3-point completion rate, the fifth-highest in the nation.
Of course, any notes on the most resplendent offense of the Big Ten would be lost without senior center Luka Garza. Despite owning the second-highest usage rate in the Big Ten, he also carries one of the highest effective field goal percentages, fouls drawn per 40 and 3-point completion rates in NCAA basketball.
In truth, Nebraska has little chance of completely stopping him. Garza is a monster inside and, while Nebraska has added height from just a year ago, its defense inside the arc is quite porous, ranking 232nd in the nation.
Still, Garza and Wieskamp both did horrific from the 3-point line against Nebraska the first time around in 2020. They took 14 shots between the two of them and only converted one. Yet, due to Nebraska’s heinous defense otherwise, they still finished the night with 31 combined points.
Offensively, Nebraska will hope for continued form from junior forward Lat Mayen. Despite enjoying a rather up-and-down season, where at times his fortunes would fluctuate minute-by-minute, Mayen came to life against Rutgers. He helped catapult the Huskers to an early lead and finished the night with 25 points. That spark, however unlikely, would do great against the Hawkeyes.
Furthermore, the grand usage rate hole left by junior guard Teddy Allen needs to be accounted for somehow. Against Rutgers, Hoiberg seemed to crack Allen’s shots across the entire team, but senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson has seen a resurgence after a long spell on the sidelines.
Thorbjarnarson was regularly the odd man out this season, playing less than 17 minutes a game several times leading up to recent games. Yet, against Minnesota he was trusted with 25 minutes and this number exploded to 34 against Rutgers.
While Thorbjarnarson’s 3-point shooting has been lost this season, dropping to 26.4% from 37.2% the year prior, he still brings an energy and flair that makes him valuable in any setup.
The early promising signs of Nebraska’s offense in the wake of Allen’s departure aside, any hope for Nebraska against the Hawkeyes will be predicated on its defense. Given the example of Iowa’s January 2020 run-in with the Huskers, that defense may be able to affect more than outsiders would assume.