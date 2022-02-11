Editor’s Note: This preview was written before Iowa’s game against Maryland on Thursday, Feb. 10. All statistics used are of 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Aside from winning, Nebraska men’s basketball accomplished something crucially important against Minnesota on Wednesday night.
Nebraska’s defensive intensity had been rather lackadaisical prior to the Minnesota contest, ceding 75 points or more in eight of its last 10 Big Ten contests. It was a far cry from the 2020-21 season, a season in which Nebraska finished the season ranking No. 40 nationally in defensive efficiency according to kenpom.com.
Finally, however fleeting, the Huskers resembled that defense against Minnesota. Nebraska’s defensive pressure flustered Minnesota from wire-to-wire. Ignoring a second-half scoring eruption from Golden Gopher sophomore forward Jamison Battle, the Huskers kept their opposition at bay due to a stout defensive effort.
Last season, Nebraska’s top 40 defense was largely predicated around two things: 3-point defense and steal percentage. The Huskers ranked No. 51 and No. 115 in both metrics, respectively, one year ago.
And while Nebraska’s steal percentage is still hovering close to where it was one year ago, its 3-point defense has not been. Prior to Wednesday night’s game, opponents had been converting long-range opportunities with relative ease. Wisconsin shot 45.5% from 3-point range against Nebraska on Jan. 27 and Northwestern shot 41.9% from distance in a decisive blowout victory last Saturday.
On Wednesday, it was a different story. The Golden Gophers were 0-of-9 from 3-point range at halftime as the Huskers built a 32-21 lead, while also turning the ball over a staggering 12 times. Nebraska recorded nine steals in the first half and 12 for the game.
Minnesota did shoot the ball better in the second half, but not well enough to matter. Outside of Battle’s impressive 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point range, the Golden Gophers were just 2-of-12 from long range on Wednesday. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg’s team forced 18 total turnovers.
“I thought our defensive energy early is what won that game,” Hoiberg said postgame.
Stifling Minnesota’s offense to the tune of 65 points on 39.3% from the field was certainly nice and much needed for a Nebraska squad that badly needed a complete performance to culminate in a Big Ten win — the team’s first in 345 days. A much tougher task awaits on Sunday, though.
Hoiberg’s squad plays the first of two games against rival Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Feb. 13, with the return game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Feb. 25. The road distinction is important from a Nebraska perspective for a couple of reasons, most notably because the Huskers haven’t won at Iowa since Jan. 26, 2012, the Huskers’ first year in the Big Ten.
The two sides met just once last year. The 102-64 Hawkeye victory had followed, interestingly enough, a two-game conference winning streak for the Huskers.
That Iowa team had 2021 National Player of the Year Luka Garza, who graduated and went to the NBA following his senior season. Even without a key contributor from a season ago, the Hawkeyes rank No. 10 nationally in offensive efficiency according to kenpom.com. Iowa finished last season third nationally in the metric.
Sophomore forward Keegan Murray has been tasked with filling Garza’s massive shoes in leading another hyper-efficient Hawkeye offense and has done so rather well. His early-season National Player of the Year buzz may have cooled, but he does lead the Hawkeyes in scoring with 22.4 points per game, which ranks fourth nationally. His twin brother, sophomore forward Kris Murray, averages a shade over 10 points per game.
“[Iowa’s] a really, really good basketball team. With as much as they lost last year, especially with the National Player of the Year in Garza and [former Iowa guard Joe] Wieskamp,” Hoiberg said after the Minnesota game. “The jump that the Murray twins have made, those guards have stepped in… I’ve been really impressed with that team, we’re going to have to go in there and fire on all cylinders.”
Sophomore forward Patrick McCaffery and sixth-year senior guard Jordan Bohannon are reliable offensive pieces too, but the Hawkeyes are undergoing a bit of an interesting transition at point guard. The Murray twins and senior forward Filip Rebraca comprise a sturdy frontcourt, but Iowa’s backcourt poses a few more questions.
In Iowa’s win over Minnesota last Sunday, junior guard Joe Toussaint was taken out of Iowa’s starting lineup and replaced by sophomore guard Tony Perkins. Bohannon then slid over to point guard, a role he could completely take over down the stretch. He’s largely operated between point guard and shooting guard in his Hawkeye career.
Iowa’s backcourt uncertainty could provide an excellent opportunity for Nebraska’s defense to pounce, especially after the Huskers’ best defensive performance of the season. It’s easier said than done, however.
Nebraska struggled against a similarly high-powered offense in Purdue, and its past struggles against Iowa further tilt the matchup in the Hawkeyes’ favor. It’s more likely than not that the Huskers are soundly beaten, a far cry from reaching such a height on Wednesday night.
Momentum is a funny thing, though. Maybe getting that elusive first Big Ten win was all Nebraska needed.