Nebraska men’s basketball landed a marquee recruit Thursday in 6-foot-9 four-star center Wilhelm Breidenbach.
The Santa Ana, California native is ranked 53rd in the 2021 ESPN 100. California, USC and Vanderbilt had also offered scholarships to Breidenbach. In his junior season at the renowned Mater Dei High School, he averaged 11.9 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.
“I really like the area that it’s in,” Breidenbach said of Nebraska to Zagsblog in January. “The coaching staff is very experienced and knows how to develop guys. I enjoyed the overall atmosphere of the school and the program in general.”
Breidenbach becomes the highest-rated player the Huskers have landed in the Fred Hoiberg era, off of 247 sports’ composite rankings.
Nebraska has one other recruit for the 2021 recruiting class so far, 6-foot-1 shooting guard Keisei Tominanga, who currently plays for JUCO Ranger College in Texas. Both were recruited by Abdelmassih.