If it wasn’t obvious that the Nebraska men’s basketball program may be trending upwards under head coach Fred Hoiberg, today made it more apparent.
Bryce McGowens, a five-star recruit from Greenville, South Carolina, committed to Nebraska on Friday. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard chose the Huskers over Georgia, and previously committed to Florida State in February of 2020 before decommitting in October.
His older brother, Trey McGowens, a junior guard that committed to Nebraska in April after transferring from Pittsburgh, played a monumental role in getting Bryce to Nebraska, according to the Omaha World-Herald.
“They talk a lot, and his brother has kind of sold him on Nebraska,” Bobby McGowens, the father of Trey and Bryce, said in the article. “When he opened his recruitment up, I really felt like Nebraska would have a shot because of their closeness, their bond. Trey feels like he’s getting better, that his coaches care about him as a person more so than a basketball player. Those things resonated with Bryce.”
Prior to the younger McGowens’ commitment, Nebraska’s previous best high school signee was Glynn Watson, a four-star guard in the class of 2015. Bryce is the No. 25 player in the class of 2021, according to 24/7 Sports, and a five-star recruit — the first that the Nebraska men’s basketball program has landed in the recruiting service era.
ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstien describes McGowens as having a “tremendous size and skill combination,” as well as a “fluid shooting stroke, soft touch and deep range.” McGowens has high potential, and at Nebraska he’ll likely have a featured role.
McGowens joins four-star center Wilhelm Briedenbach and guard Keisei Tominaga, the No. 8 junior-college recruit in the country, as members of the 2021 recruiting class.