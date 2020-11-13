Sports Sig (2020)
Art by Andrea Atkinson

If it wasn’t obvious that the Nebraska men’s basketball program may be trending upwards under head coach Fred Hoiberg, today made it more apparent. 

Bryce McGowens, a five-star recruit from Greenville, South Carolina, committed to Nebraska on Friday. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard chose the Huskers over Georgia, and previously committed to Florida State in February of 2020 before decommitting in October.

His older brother, Trey McGowens, a junior guard that committed to Nebraska in April after transferring from Pittsburgh, played a monumental role in getting Bryce to Nebraska, according to the Omaha World-Herald. 

“They talk a lot, and his brother has kind of sold him on Nebraska,” Bobby McGowens, the father of Trey and Bryce, said in the article. “When he opened his recruitment up, I really felt like Nebraska would have a shot because of their closeness, their bond. Trey feels like he’s getting better, that his coaches care about him as a person more so than a basketball player. Those things resonated with Bryce.”

Prior to the younger McGowens’ commitment, Nebraska’s previous best high school signee was Glynn Watson, a four-star guard in the class of 2015. Bryce is the No. 25 player in the class of 2021, according to 24/7 Sports, and a five-star recruit — the first that the Nebraska men’s basketball program has landed in the recruiting service era. 

ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstien describes McGowens as having a “tremendous size and skill combination,” as well as a “fluid shooting stroke, soft touch and deep range.” McGowens has high potential, and at Nebraska he’ll likely have a featured role.

McGowens joins four-star center Wilhelm Briedenbach and guard Keisei Tominaga, the No. 8 junior-college recruit in the country, as members of the 2021 recruiting class.

