Kobe King’s time in Lincoln is over before it could even begin.
The redshirt sophomore guard and Wisconsin transfer will no longer be joining the men’s basketball program for the 2020-21 season, per a release from head coach Fred Hoiberg on Friday morning. King originally committed to Nebraska in February after transferring from Wisconsin over halfway through last season.
“Kobe King has informed us that he will not be attending the University of Nebraska for personal reasons,” Hoiberg said in the release. “We respect his decision and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
Last season, King was Wisconsin’s second-leading scorer, averaging 10 points per game. However, King’s unexpected absence from a Jan. 27 game at Iowa for what the program called a personal matter caused concern as to whether or not he would finish the season.
King confirmed his departure from the Badgers on Jan. 29 with a post on Instagram. In it, he said that it was in his best interest to step away from the program. He also said that after spending nearly three years at Wisconsin, the program “is not the right for [him] as a player and person.”
Two days after officially leaving the program, King revealed he was unhappy playing for Wisconsin. King also said he and head coach Greg Gard had a poor relationship, stemming from King’s displeasure for how Gard treated him and other players.
King committed to Nebraska on Feb. 26, selecting the Huskers after showing interest in Gonzaga University, Xavier University and University of Nevada, Las Vegas. In King’s absence, Wisconsin went on to win a share of the Big Ten regular season title.
His departure leaves one open scholarship for Nebraska’s 2020-21 season.