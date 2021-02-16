Nebraska men’s basketball was brought back to reality Tuesday night, falling faintly against Maryland in a game that was decided with four minutes left.
However, fatigue most likely bears most of the blame for the loss. From Feb. 6 to tonight’s game, Nebraska has played every two days, and the strain of such an intense schedule is cracking open head coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad.
One clear representation of this was the rebounding game. Nebraska was dominated on the boards, losing out with a differential of -15 by the end of the game. This metric is much more like last year’s small-ball, inexperienced lineup as opposed to this year’s rather stout bigger brother.
The problem of rebounds is somewhat mitigated by Maryland being good at collecting them. Its opponent offensive rebounding rate is only at 24.5%, good for 51st in the nation. The Huskers, on the other hand, average about 24.8% in offensive rebounding rate, only good for 255th in the nation.
Yet, despite this, the Huskers underperformed either expectation, only managing a 7.5% offensive rebounding rate against Maryland, a poor showing which helped to further sink the Huskers.
“The offensive rebounds were huge,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “They only got six of them but they hit threes on three of them. As small as we play, to only allow six, that’s a big fact. We just missed so many shots on the other end, that’s why they outrebounded us by so much.”
One way in which Nebraska edged out the victory against Penn State on Sunday was simply the fact that Penn State had a very bad game. Maryland, by comparison, was doing just this for a long stretch in the game.
A key breaking point in the game for the Huskers could’ve been turnovers. By the end of the game, Maryland gave up 17 turnovers, six more than the Huskers, and had a 25% turnover rate, significantly higher than its average of 17.1%.
Despite this, Maryland took more advantage of Nebraska’s turnovers than the other way around. Maryland had 11 points off turnovers to Nebraska’s four.
“We turned them over 17 times and scored four points off those turnovers. We were getting steals and the ball would just fumble out of our hands,” Hoiberg said. “When we had numbers and we failed to convert on those. The activity level I thought was good, we just struggled to convert.”
Leaving the Penn State victory, Nebraska had shot up to 53rd in the nation for adjusted defensive efficiency according to Kenpom. Some would expect the 14-point loss to Maryland to negatively impact that rating, but it’s instead gone up to 44th in the nation.
Despite the gulf in scorelines, Nebraska put up yet another solid defensive performance. While one may assume this isn’t the case, given the fact that the Terrapins shot 58% inside the arc, the distributions offer necessary context to that stat.
Maryland, is a relatively high-volume 3-point shooting team, with about 42.3% of its shots being 3-pointers on average. Yet, over 50% of its field goals against Nebraska were 3-pointers, and made these 3-pointers at a lower clip than average.
Nebraska’s result, then, can’t be blamed on the defense, which performed not only admirably, but above average. With a mere eight minutes left in the game, the two teams were tied, and the result still laid precariously in the balance.
Against Penn State, by this point in the game, the Huskers had built up a double-digit lead, and barely hung onto it for the rest of the game. For the last eight minutes, Nebraska scored two points.
In the last eight minutes against Maryland, Nebraska only scored six, with one of those points being a conciliatory free throw from freshman guard Jace Piatkowski. The only difference between Maryland’s game on Tuesday and the grand Penn State victory were the conditions going into those last 10 minutes.
The start of the second half for the Huskers against Penn State was like a blitz. A true team effort which built the fortress Nebraska need only defend to seal the game. That energy and tenacity was the first, and perhaps one of the only, things that was missing against Maryland.
“It was still a two point game with under six to go, and then we completely fell apart really on both ends,” Hoiberg said. “You miss layups and you miss free throws...it is a little bit deflating. There is a sense of fatigue with our guys right now.”
With a crushing schedule that not only continues the average velocity of games so far, but increases them with a relatively rare back-to-back, the Huskers may’ve already given all they’ve got. The result against Penn State was a surprise, for sure, and Maryland appeared to be a return to Earth, for the Huskers. But, when contrasted, there’s more similarity than one may assume otherwise.
“It’s especially rare when you’ve gone through what we have,” Hoiberg said. “I’m not sure there’s ever been anything like this, to play this many games with this short amount of time...We’ve got to find a way not to let this linger.”