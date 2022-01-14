In a league like the Big Ten, there are no breaks.
Nebraska men’s basketball and its 0-6 conference record certainly speaks to that. Perhaps the record of the opposing No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers is an even greater endorsement of the claim. Purdue was widely regarded as one of the conference’s top teams entering the season, and looked the part early on. Then, the Boilermakers suffered a pair of losses, dropping them to eighth in the Big Ten.
On Friday night, Nebraska will attempt to be the third team to defeat Purdue this season. This is the second top-10 road trip for the Huskers in as many weeks following last week’s trek to then-No.10 Michigan State.
In three of the last four contests, Nebraska has been close. Tuesday’s 81-71 loss to No. 25 Illinois was yet another instance of Nebraska being unable to close out a winnable contest.
Both Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood mentioned the same turning point following the under 4:00 media timeout in the Huskers’ most recent outing. After a pair of Husker free throws tied the game at 65-65, Illinois sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins came up with multiple offensive rebounds before scoring and sparking a 7-0 Fighting Illini run.
Lapses in focus, some big and some small, have cost Nebraska games this season.
Sometimes these moments have been entire games, such as 30-point losses to Michigan and now-No. 4 Auburn as well as a near 30-point defeat at Rutgers. Others have been individual moments, such as Tuesday night or trips to the free throw line in the quadruple-overtime game at North Carolina State. While all of these instances have been different, the end result is the same.
The fact is that a Big Ten schedule demands the utmost focus. Putting it together for a full 40 minutes is a necessity, not a suggestion. Even the touted Boilermakers have failed to do that twice this season.
Nebraska is headed from one hostile road environment to another.
The last Husker road opponent, Rutgers, is 37-6 over the last 43 games at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Purdue is a cut above. The Boilermakers are 61-8 at home over the last five seasons. Just like Rutgers’ home venue, Mackey Arena is one of the most feared venues in college basketball.
This season Purdue is 8-1 on its home floor with the lone loss at the hands of sophomore guard Johnny Davis and then-No. 23 Wisconsin. Nebraska is 0-5 away from Pinnacle Bank Arena counting the neutral site drubbing by then-No. 18 Auburn.
But, it hasn’t been all negative for the Huskers.
Tuesday night, freshman guard Bryce McGowens finished with 19 points. That made for his 13th game of the 2021-22 campaign in double figures, which leads the team. His brother, junior guard Trey McGowens, was medically cleared on Wednesday and could make his return Friday after breaking his foot in November against Creighton.
Junior forward Derrick Walker continued his strong string of games with Illinois. Walker scored 14 points and posted his fifth consecutive double-digit scoring effort. More importantly he held Illinois junior center Kofi Cockburn, who has scored 20 or more points in the last four games, to 16 points and under 50% shooting.
Walker earned praise from both coaches following the game. Underwood referred to Walker as “one of the best defenders in the league,” and rightfully so. The way he has defended Cockburn and others deserves recognition.
The issue is, Nebraska can’t clone Walker.
On Friday, Purdue will bring two of the best big men in the Big Ten to the table: sophomore center Zach Edey and senior forward Trevion Williams. Edey is a goliath at 7-foot-4 and 295 pounds while Williams is no slouch either at 6-foot-10 and 255 pounds. Williams averages 13.5 points per game and 8.8 rebounds while Edey scores 14.9 per contest and hauls down 7.4 rebounds.
While the two haven’t spent a ton of time on the floor together, they will certainly wear Walker down over the course of the game. If they do step on the court at the same time, a lot of pressure will be put on freshman forward Eduardo Andre to defend one of the giants. Should Walker get into foul trouble as he did against Rutgers, all bets are off.
Not to be omitted is the Boilermaker’s leading scorer, sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.2 points per game. Along with Ivey on the perimeter will be senior sharpshooting guard Sasha Stefanovic, who averages 11.3 points per outing. Ivey shoots 44% from 3-point range while Stefanovic averages 42%.
As a team this season, Nebraska allows its opponents to make 36% of their 3-pointers. That statistic took a dive from a mark of 45% prior to the Rutgers game in large part due to the Huskers defense against Illinois. Nebraska held the Fighting Illini to 36% from beyond the arc and allowed only two Illinois shooters to make more than one 3-pointer.
Edey, Ivey, Stefanovic and Williams amount to a tall order for Nebraska. At 0-6 in Big Ten play and after losing nine of the last 10 games, the Huskers have to focus to fill it.