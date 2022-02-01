It’s almost poetic justice that the Nebraska men’s basketball team enters a pivotal February on the heels of an all-too familiar collapse.
To say that the Huskers’ season up to this point has been a disappointment is an understatement of massive proportion. The most talented roster head coach Fred Hoiberg has enjoyed in his Nebraska tenure is inching frighteningly close to posting the program’s worst-ever mark in Big Ten play — the previous being Hoiberg’s 2019 team that managed a 2-18 conference record.
Saturday’s loss to Rutgers was another gut-punch in a season filled with them.
Nebraska led for 37:39 of the contest before letting a comfortable lead slip away in the final seconds as the Scarlet Knights stole a rare road victory. The Huskers shot just 29.3% from the field, turned the ball over 15 times and wasted another incredible effort from freshman guard Bryce McGowens.
“We gotta flush [the Rutgers loss] down quickly, if we don’t, if it lingers on, hangs on, it could get ugly on Tuesday,” Hoiberg said following the Rutgers game. “We’ve got to find a way to put it behind us, which I’m confident our guys will be able to do.”
Moving on from the defeat, which dropped the Huskers to 6-15 overall and 0-10 in Big Ten play, is one thing. Actually following up the loss with a victory is another. If recent history is any indication, it’s extremely unlikely.
Further complicating matters is the current state of Tuesday’s opponent, Michigan. The Wolverines enter Tuesday’s contest at the Crisler Center in desperation mode following a similarly devastating loss. Head coach Juwan Howard’s team was outclassed in the second half of an 83-67 Saturday defeat against rival Michigan State.
In a sense, both Nebraska and Michigan are in similar positions when the two teams meet for the second time this season. The Huskers have stayed away from any and all preseason expectations through their ongoing 10-game losing streak, while Michigan is struggling to find consistency following an Elite Eight appearance in 2021. Michigan’s loss to Michigan State snapped a three-game Wolverine win streak, which succeeded a three-game losing streak.
Michigan’s glaring flaw is how inconsistent it is. In recent weeks, the Wolverines have proven that they’re capable of beating anyone and losing to anyone in the conference. Saturday’s game was a quintessential example of Michigan's shortcomings wrapped up in a 40-minute display.
In what was easily the Wolverines’ most important game of the season, Michigan led by as many as six points in the first half thanks to 14 first-half points from sophomore center Hunter Dickinson. Michigan trailed by four points heading into the break but had set itself up for success in a hostile road environment.
Then Michigan missed its first eight shots of the second half, Dickinson went quiet and Michigan State took control of the contest. The Wolverines mustered just six bench points in the defeat.
“First half, we were punching, fighting, clawing, scratching,” Howard said after the loss. “Second half, we backed off. And that cannot happen.”
Fortunately for the Wolverines, they have enjoyed great success against Nebraska in recent years. Under Hoiberg, Nebraska is 0-4 against the Wolverines with each contest ending in a double-digit Michigan victory. The Wolverines also have two victories over Nebraska by at least a 20-point margin, including a 102-67 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena in December.
For Nebraska to have a puncher’s chance on Tuesday night, it needs to prove capable of slowing down the Wolverine offense. In the first meeting between the two teams, the Huskers were essentially a sieve defensively. Michigan recorded 25 total assists, shot 51.3% from the field and burned Nebraska all night with inside-out action.
Dickinson had a relatively quiet offensive outing in the first matchup, but he received plenty of support. Senior forward Brandon Johns Jr. had 20 points, freshman guard Caleb Houstan had 16 points and sophomore forward Terrance Williams II erupted for 20 points off the bench. Dickinson ended up with a 15-point, 12-rebound double double.
It might not result in a 100-point showing, but Nebraska showed nothing in the first meeting with Michigan to indicate that it can slow down the Wolverines’ athleticism. Nebraska’s best chance might be running with some sort of zone defense and hoping Michigan has another below-average game from 3-point range. Michigan’s streakiness can best be highlighted by its 3-point shooting ability, shooting either below 20% in its three losses or above 40% from the perimeter in its three victories in January.
Plus Nebraska still has McGowens, who is on an incredible run of form. His 29 points against Rutgers marked his third-consecutive 20-point game and seventh this season. The former five-star recruit is showing an increasing ability to get to the basket (and free-throw line) with ease and is supplanting that with timely outside shooting.
His brother, junior guard Trey McGowens, is also beginning to round back into form following a lengthy absence. Trey McGowens had 11 points and seven rebounds against Rutgers, and he could offer some defensive reprieve against the Wolverines. He didn’t play in the December meeting due to his broken foot.
Nebraska’s biggest current question mark entering Tuesday is the status of senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr., who scored 31 points against Michigan earlier this season. Verge was on the sideline in street clothes on Saturday, not playing against the Scarlet Knights due to what Hoiberg dubbed a “personal matter.”
Verge’s father shared on Twitter that the senior guard found out he lost his aunt hours before the Rutgers game, but no official word from the program offered confirmation on that front. Hoiberg said in a press conference Monday he expects Verge to be back against the Wolverines.
Ultimately Hoiberg’s team needs something, anything, to break in their favor. Nebraska’s quickly spiraling season could unravel much quicker if not. It might not come on Tuesday against a similarly-starved Michigan, but the Huskers need a lifeline in the worst way to avoid a stunning mark of ineptitude.
Tuesday’s game tips off at 8:00 p.m. and can be seen on the Big Ten Network and listened to on the Huskers Radio Network.