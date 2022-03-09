Nothing lasts forever.
It was truly a tale of two halves for Nebraska men’s basketball in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. In the first half, the Huskers played as they had over the course of the last three games. They were unselfish, stout on the defensive end and made good decisions. The second half was defined by the rest of the season.
Possessions were helter-skelter, none more so than the final two chaotic drives by Nebraska’s guards. The Huskers were killed on the glass, surrendering seven offensive rebounds in the second half. It added up to an appropriate end for Nebraska and a 71-69 defeat at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats.
“Hats off to their guys because they battled all year long and our guys battled all year long,” assistant coach Armon Gates said postgame. “That was a really tight game and that is what March is all about.”
Nebraska trailed against Northwestern early in both regular season games. It was a different story in Indianapolis at the first media timeout. The Huskers held a 6-5 lead with 15:35 to play in the first half overcoming four turnovers. But much like in the previous two matchups, the Wildcats shot their way into the lead.
Northwestern was 3-of-8 from 3-point range with 11:55 left in the first half and held a 13-12 advantage. Then the Huskers got it going. They forced Wildcat turnovers and pounded it inside gaining a 24-18 lead.
The Huskers kept their foot on the pedal. Nebraska forced four turnovers in four minutes sparking a 7-0 run highlighted by a 3-point play by junior forward Derrick Walker. His wasn’t the only one. Junior guard Trey McGowens got out in transition off another Northwestern turnover and finished the layup and the foul to give Nebraska a 34-20 lead with 3:45 left in the first half.
The lead was still 14 at the half for the Huskers, who were up 39-25 at the intermission. Of those 39 points, 28 were in the paint to just six for Northwestern. Senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. continued his dynamic play with nine points, five rebounds and five assists in the opening 20 minutes. Walker led the Huskers in scoring 11 points and was the only player in double figures.
Undoubtedly, the biggest difference was the defensive effort.
Nebraska had forced 10 turnovers in a half from a team that averages 9.7 per game. In the previous two games against the Wildcats, the Huskers had allowed 49 and 37 points in the first half respectively. In the 24-point loss in Lincoln, Northwestern shot 43% from the field and on Wednesday the Wildcats were held to 28% shooting in the first half.
Senior guard Kobe Webster had five points off the bench in the first five minutes of the second half. Yet the momentum belonged to Northwestern heading into the first media timeout. Wildcat freshman guard Julian Roper II completed a 3-point play to make it 50-39 Nebraska with 14:37 to go.
Then the Wildcats came roaring back.
A 14-0 run by Northwestern in 2:47 sparked by a defensive switch to a 2-3 zone cut the Husker lead to one at 50-49. After the timeout, a Verge floater helped stop the bleeding for Nebraska. Junior forward Lat Mayen came up with a big 3-pointer against the Wildcat zone and with 9:47 to play Nebraska led 56-51.
“They went to that zone and it made us very stagnant,” Gates said.
Northwestern cut into the Husker lead multiple times but a pair of Walker free throws pushed Nebraska ahead 62-57. But the Wildcats kept pounding and eventually broke through on a 3-pointer from junior guard Boo Buie with 6:24 to play to take a 63-62 lead. The Huskers went ice cold from the field and after a 6:49 stretch without a field goal Northwestern led 66-65.
Buie connected again from deep to give the Wildcats their largest lead of the game 69-65 with 1:49 left. But, after a Husker bucket, it was Buie that gave Nebraska new life with a turnover that led to a tough take by Verge that drew a foul. Tied at 69, Walker was whistled for a block sending junior guard Chase Audige to the line and Walker to the bench with his fifth foul.
Audige split the foul shots and the Huskers got the ball down 70-69. Verge drove inside with 10 seconds left but Buie stepped in to take the charge. The final possession for Nebraska was the same. A wild drive came up empty and its three-game win streak — and season — ended.
The Huskers got away from what gave them success in the first half. They scored only eight points in the paint in the second half and forced just four turnovers. As in many games this season, Nebraska lost the rebounding battle 37-33 and 11-6 on the offensive glass.
Gates mentioned that players on the team, “weren’t very coachable at some times,” throughout the season. But in any season, there is plenty of time to change that, and in his mind the Huskers did.
“We were able to reel it in together and rally,” Gates said. “They got behind [Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred] Hoiberg.”
There was a special message for the seniors in that regard from the Nebraska coaching staff.
“We really love them because of what they did for us throughout the course of the season,” Gates said. “They helped us get our mojo back as a staff.”
It is a disappointing end for a Husker team that had appeared to have turned a corner in recent weeks. Now Nebraska enters what appears to be yet another tumultuous offseason with major changes coming to the roster and likely the coaching staff.
The final taste is sour to be sure, but the players in the locker room came a long way according to Gates.
“Those last two and a half weeks, three weeks were phenomenal,” Gates said. “I can’t really say anything bad about this team because we really fought hard and thought we had a chance.”