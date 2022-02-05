It can always get worse.
In early December, Nebraska men’s basketball suffered two consecutive 30-point defeats. First to Michigan by 35 points and then to then-No. 18 Auburn by 31. In January, Nebraska lost by 28 to Rutgers on the road and by 27 to then-No. 7 Purdue. Those four games stick out as the worst losses of the season for the Huskers.
On Saturday, Nebraska submitted a contender for its worst performance yet. The Huskers were dominated from wire to wire 87-63 by a Northwestern Wildcats team that had won only one of its last five games. It couldn’t come at a worse time for Nebraska, which had lost its previous four games by an average of just over five points.
“I really thought we had turned a corner,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame.
Adding insult to injury, it was alumni reunion day, as several former Huskers were honored at halftime.
“You want to give your alumni something to cheer about, to be proud about,” Hoiberg said. “We were awful in that area.”
Freshman guard CJ Wilcher was brutally honest postgame.
“We just didn’t come prepared,” Wilcher said. “It is sad to say I mean that’s the honest truth. The players didn’t.”
The opening five minutes of game action were ugly at best. Nebraska and Northwestern shot a combined 25% from the field and the Huskers had four turnovers. A 3-pointer by Wilcher gave Nebraska a short 10-8 lead, but the Wildcats continued to connect from downtown and held a 19-13 lead with 12:06 remaining in the first half.
“The overall urgency early in that game was the thing that was so disappointing to me and in our home building and an afternoon game,” Hoiberg said.
Northwestern’s run grew to 12-0 in two minutes after a 3-pointer and leaning floater by senior guard Ryan Greer. The Wildcats tore through the teeth of the Husker defense, at one point making nine consecutive field goals and taking a 33-20 lead with 8:33 left in the first half.
Perhaps the only first-half positive for the Huskers was Wilcher. Wilcher finished the half 5-of-8 from the field with 13 points. Other than that, Nebraska did nothing right. The Huskers shot 33% from the field, lost the rebounding battle 25-16, allowed 10 made 3-pointers and had eight turnovers.
According to Wilcher, the biggest thing missing compared to the last two games was intensity.
“We competed in those games before today,” Wilcher said. “We started the game off hot every game. Of course, we died down a little bit but then we found a way to pick it back up.”
The Wildcats were the model of a modern basketball team in the first half playing with pace, space and inside-out offense. Of the 49 first half points, 30 came from 3-pointers, 14 came from the paint and the other five came at the free-throw line. It was efficient, clean basketball.
The first half was arguably Nebraska’s worst this season, even worse than the first half against Michigan on Dec. 7. In that game, Nebraska was down by 19 instead of 22, had allowed one less 3-pointer and was -6 on the glass compared to -11 on Saturday. In the first half against Auburn, Nebraska had a 17-point deficit and was outrebounded by four.
The cherry on top of a disastrous opening period was a foul by junior forward Lat Mayen. Mayen hacked Wildcat senior forward Elyjah Willliams on a rebound off an airball 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left. Williams made both free throws with fortuitous rolls and Northwestern took a 49-27 lead into the locker room.
Northwestern junior guard Boo Buie continued his dominance in the second half. Buie drilled two 3-pointers to start the half but the Huskers came back with a 6-0 run of their own forcing a Wildcat timeout. Northwestern regained control and built a 30-point lead, 71-41, with under 13 minutes to play on an acrobatic Buie layup.
The Wildcat starters went to the bench for the final five minutes of the game. Nebraska drew a bit closer as a result with a 13-2 run in that stretch, but it didn’t help the Huskers save any face. Buie finished the game with 27 points to lead Northwestern while Wilcher paced Nebraska with 15 points.
Nebraska freshman guard Bryce McGowens was held in check with only 10 points after scoring 20 or more in his last four games. Northwestern head coach Chris Collins attributed that to the work of junior guard Chase Audige and said that he expected a much closer game Saturday.
“They had our full attention coming into the game,” Collins said. “We were just fortunate that we had so many shots early and we were able to stop them from making a big run.”
This game is a much worse loss for Nebraska because of the talent disparity. Northwestern doesn’t compare with Purdue or Auburn in terms of talent. Even Michigan likely ranks above the Wildcats who were 10-10 entering the game. Yet, placing the box scores side-by-side, it is hard to tell which games are which.
“It’s disappointing to say the least to have to come out with this type of an effort at home,” Hoiberg said. “We’ll see who is ready to compete on Monday.”