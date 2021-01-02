An apocalyptic second half start seemed to tell it all Saturday evening, even if there were still 18 minutes left to play. The Nebraska men’s basketball team found itself down 47-33 after starting the half only down seven. By the end of the game, however, what was suspected to be another blowout turned into a tight affair.
Only a few days ago, head coach Fred Hoiberg suffered his worst defeat of his collegiate playing or coaching career. The 90-54 obliteration against Ohio State was a new low for a team which had seemingly improved from last season. Despite Michigan State’s winless start to Big Ten play, many expected no surprises from Hoiberg’s unit entering Saturday night’s matchup.
It was impossible not to view the game’s proceedings from the lens of that previous defeat. While the 84-77 scoreline may look far improved, there were still clear echoes of that defeat present in the Huskers’ play. Nebraska, again, relied on hot hands and questionable shots to will itself to a close game. The only difference was that it nearly worked out against the Spartans.
What shouldn’t be taken away from the Huskers is the fact that they nearly pulled out a win even though they were down 14 points later in the game. While it may appear inevitable at this point that the Huskers suffer a big run early into the second half, a defeat afterwards is not. Nebraska showed that it can still come back. Nevertheless, Hoiberg indicated that there’s little he wants more than to solve the enigma of Nebraska’s second half starts.
“We gotta fix that. I don’t know what the answer is because it continues to happen,” Hoiberg said postgame. “We’re pulling our hair out trying to figure out why it continues to happen because then we figure it out and we pull our energy up...climbing out of that hole requires a lot of energy.”
Nebraska’s firestarters against Michigan State were regular faces amongst its top scorers list. Junior guard Teddy Allen and junior guard Trey McGowens combined for 43 points on the night. Allen went 10-of-18 shooting and McGowens went 6-of-10. On top of that, McGowens shot 6-of-7 from the free throw line.
“Our energy was outstanding,” Hoiberg said. “I think we got it to the right guys when we got it going, Trey [McGowens], Teddy [Allen].”
Unusually for Allen, he wasn’t able to make a trip to the free-throw line at all in the game. Allen currently holds a relatively respectable 33.3% free throw rate, and therefore his lack of drawn fouls was not only an anomaly, but in some ways may have decided the game.
McGowens and Allen took slightly more than half of Nebraska’s shots, thus continuing the trend of relying on players who may or may not have off nights. Against Ohio State, Allen was incredibly cold. He shot 3-of-9 from the field and 2-of-5 from the 3-point line.
One big indicator of whether or not Nebraska is doing well on offense in a game is if it was forced to shoot a lot of 3-pointers relative to 2-pointers. Nebraska has normally done better this year when its 3-point distribution is down around 30 to 40%. When this goes up to 50% or higher (3-point distribution is a ratio consisting of FGA:3PTA), this normally means that the team can’t get anything going inside and as a result takes a lot of stagnant 3-pointers.
However, against Michigan State, the ratio was down to 34%. Allen’s personal 3-point distribution was down from over 50% against Ohio State to 39% against the Spartans. Unsurprisingly, Nebraska had some of its best shooting splits all year as a result. It shot 49.4% from the floor and 47.4% from the 3-point line.
These numbers shouldn’t be taken at face value. In truth, a lot of the shots Nebraska was making were similar to the ones it was taking, and missing, in previous weeks.
Despite Nebraska’s reliance on McGowens and Allen for most of the game, only two of the last 10 points Nebraska scored were from either of them. And this wasn’t garbage time. Nebraska stayed close to Michigan State up until the final buzzer, led by an impressive effort down the stretch from sophomore guard Dalano Banton.
“I thought Dalano did a good job recognizing guys who had the hot hands tonight and getting them the ball,” Hoiberg said. “Dalano, I thought, had a solid game as far as playmaking is concerned.”
Banton has been one of Nebraska’s key players due to his playmaking so far this season. He racked up seven assists against Michigan State, but a problem that both he and the Huskers had was turnovers.
Early into the first half, junior forward Lat Mayen stood in the left corner on the side of the stadium facing rows and rows of cutouts. Allen held the ball halfway between the elbow and left wing. Mayen motioned behind his mark, and jolted down the baseline for an easy layup.
Unfortunately, the ball was a few feet behind him, at the Michigan State bench. Allen was not prepared for Mayen to make such a move, and assumed he’d go back into the corner.
These chemistry problems, where some players simply don’t understand the tendencies of another, are where most of Nebraska’s turnover problems lay. By the end of the game, the Huskers had 18 in total.
Despite concerns about shot quality and turnovers, two things which have lurked deep within the Huskers’ play, the game against Michigan State was far more similar to the game against Michigan just a week before than the one against Ohio State. Were one to forget the contest against the Buckeyes ever happened, they’d see a linear progression.
Unfortunately for the Huskers, their progression doesn’t seem quite so linear at this time. While it’s likely that they have improved from last year, and many metrics point to this, it’s also likely that this improvement will not appear in one of the only metrics which weather time perfectly — the win column.
“Whether you win or lose, you come out and play with tremendous energy. We gotta look at this thing big picture,” Hoiberg said. “We just finished playing our fourth ranked team in the row in this league...We took a step in the right direction tonight...I think we matched it for the most part.”