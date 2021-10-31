The start of Nebraska men’s basketball’s first exhibition game of the 2021 was uninspiring, to say the least.
Nebraska failed to score until the 17:48 mark against its first exhibition foe, Peru State, and didn’t hold a double-digit lead until the second half. The Huskers eventually took the contest to blowout status, of course, but it took a while to do so.
On Halloween afternoon against an opponent representing a massive step up in quality from the Bobcats, head coach Fred Hoiberg’s team needed just under seven minutes to reach an advantage of greater than ten points. Nebraska’s opponent, Colorado, wouldn’t breach that 10-point threshold for the remainder of the game.
“This is exactly what our team needed right now. I mean to get smacked in the face like we did and hopefully learn from it and do something about it as we move forward so that is what we have to do,” Colorado head coach Tad Boyle said postgame. “That is why we played this exhibition was to learn about ourselves, and as I am sure Nebraska did.”
It certainly wasn’t aesthetically pleasing, or conventional, but Nebraska did close exhibition play with an impressive, wire-to-wire victory over the Buffaloes 82-67 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday. The Huskers took control of the contest early on and, despite nervy moments, were able to see the game out in a sound thrashing of a Division I foe.
“I think we got a lot out of today,” Hoiberg said postgame. “The biggest thing when you are playing a game early, is all about how you get out of the gate. Generally, the team that plays with the most energy is the team that comes out on top.
The moment that gave the Huskers a double-digit lead they’d carry for the rest of the game was a 3-pointer from freshman guard C.J. Wilcher, placing Nebraska ahead 21-9 with 13:12 left in the first half.
Nebraska’s advantage was well-deserved, too, anchored by a resolute defensive advantage previously unseen in the first half of the Peru State game. Colorado had managed just two field goals up to that point, and was a far-from-inspiring 2-of-12 from the field, setting the tone for a dismal offensive performance in which the Buffaloes shot just 32.4% from the field and 15.8% from 3-point range.
Wilcher’s 3-pointer served another purpose. It started a 12-2 Husker run that highlighted one of Nebraska’s most important qualities and one of the central takeaways from Sunday’s game: its overall depth.
Six different Nebraska players hit a 3-pointer on Sunday, and six Huskers also scored eight points or more. That depth, combined with forcing Colorado turnovers ad-nauseam, was extremely apparent as the Huskers took control of the game and sent Pinnacle Bank Arena into a frenzy.
First, the Wilcher triple. Following a Colorado turnover, sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga drained one of his two 3-pointers of the afternoon. Then, after the under-12 media timeout and a minute-long scoreless drought between both sides, freshman guard Keon Edwards extended the Husker lead to 27-9 with a 3-pointer at the 11:41 mark of the first half.
Two more Wilcher 3-pointers helped extend Nebraska’s lead to 33-13 with 10 minutes remaining in the opening half, and from there the contest was essentially a formality.
Colorado, of course, had its moments in attempting a comeback. The Buffaloes made the NCAA Tournament a season ago and return several pieces from that squad. Advanced metrics favor Colorado to do so again, ranked a preseason No. 35 in the country according to kenpom.com.
It got worse for Colorado before it got better, though. Nebraska’s first-half offensive onslaught resulted in a 44-28 halftime advantage. The Buffaloes attempted to carve into that lead in the second half, with an and-one by Colorado sophomore guard Keeshawn Barthelemy slicing the Huskers’ advantage to 46-33 early in the second half.
Nebraska’s depth took over from there, yet again.
The Huskers’ all-but sealed Colorado’s fate with a 21-7 run that extended their lead to 27 points and featured more peak offensive efficiency under Hoiberg. When the Huskers’ offense clicked, as they did on Sunday in stretches, the ball moved quickly and outside shooting opportunities were numerous and of the wide-open variety.
The Buffaloes’ final press forward resulted in the lead being carved to 12 points following a 17-2 Colorado run and ugly stretch of play from Nebraska’s perspective. It’s what has led to a subdued mood about the victory from all parties involved, at least from Nebraska’s perspective.
The Huskers stalled a bit offensively and were placed under heightened pressure in order to secure the victory, a task Nebraska’s current roster had yet to handle. It handled the lull relatively well, relying on the duo of senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. and junior forward Derrick Walker to make big plays down the stretch.
“I didn’t think we handled it great,” Hoiberg said of his team’s handling of Colorado’s late-game rally. “ When you go on a 17-2 run, thankfully we’d built up that lead to where we had it, we just can’t have those stretches where we allow a team to go on that run.”
Hoiberg also expressed a need for improvement in the rebounding game.
Nebraska ultimately made enough shots for it not to matter, but the Huskers did allow 23 offensive rebounds and were outrebounded significantly by Colorado. Hoiberg went as far as saying that the Buffaloes’ rebounding efforts was “how they got back into the game.”
The Huskers’ interior defense was good, at least, limiting Preseason First-Team All-Pac 12 senior forward Evan Battey scoreless on 0-for-10 shooting. Nebraska’s interior defense held tall, anchored by strong defensive efforts from Walker, freshman forward Wilhelm Breidenbach and junior forward Lat Mayen.
“Derrick was a warrior down there,” Hoiberg said. “He was in a battle with their big guys all night long, and Wilhelm was out there fighting as well.”
It wasn’t perfect, which is to be expected for any college basketball team in October, but Nebraska’s two-game exhibition slate served its purpose and also highlighted that Nebraska can compete with teams in the upper echelon of college basketball.
More than that, though, it was Nebraska’s first chance to finally compete as a team. The morale boost that provides is immeasurable.
“Finally to come out here and play together as a family, it felt good,” Verge said postgame. “I’m excited, this is just the beginning and we still have a lot to work on.”