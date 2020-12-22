If last year’s slate of games proved anything about basketball in the Big Ten, it was that winning on the road is a nearly impossible task.
While it’s unclear how true that will be this year, getting a quality conference opponent on the ropes in its own venue is an opportunity that a team ought to exploit. Or at least, much better so than Nebraska did in its 67-53 loss at No. 9 Wisconsin.
Tuesday night’s game between the Huskers and Badgers, like the matchups before it with head coach Fred Hoiberg at the helm, was a clash of style and form. Nebraska entered its Big Ten opener 28th in the country in adjusted tempo, according to kenpom.com. Wisconsin, meanwhile, ranked 322nd in the same metric.
Both of these teams have a distinct identity. The Badgers prefer to slow the game down, play through the paint and get senior forwards Micah Potter and Nate Reuvers as many touches as possible. Nebraska operates in the exact opposite manner on the offensive end, but pregame questions still persisted as to how exactly a relatively smaller Husker frontcourt would slow the Badgers’ talented big men.
Junior forward Lat Mayen and sophomore forward Yvan Ouedraogo, both of whom were in Tuesday night’s starting lineup, provided that answer early. Their efforts, combined with a swarming Nebraska defense, were the catalysts for a near-perfect defensive showing in the first half.
“We knew that they wanted to play in the paint, knowing that we give up size,” sophomore guard Dalano Banton said postgame. “We wanted to double them every time they caught it on the dribble, we wanted to harass them and make them fire it out in rotations. That was working for us early.”
Working is an understatement.
The Badgers couldn’t hit nearly anything for the majority of the first half. Nebraska didn’t fare much better, however, especially in the game’s opening minutes. Ouedraogo finished a contested layup inside for the game’s first points — at the 17:53 mark of the first half.
Combined, the teams opened the game shooting a combined 1-of-12 from the field. The Badgers opened the game shooting 1-of-15 from the floor. In the painful first half, a free throw from junior guard Trey McGowens allowed Nebraska to crack double digits first — at the 9:07 mark.
Such was life for Wisconsin’s offense early on in Tuesday’s game, and in truth the Badgers were lucky to be only facing the deficit that they did. Nebraska’s offense performed at a pedestrian clip while Wisconsin faltered early, thus making the scoreline more manageable than it otherwise would be against better opposition.
Consecutive 3-pointers from junior guard Teddy Allen helped Nebraska gain a 16-7 edge over Wisconsin with 7:19 remaining in the first half, and a McGowens and-one a minute-and-a-half later extended Nebraska's lead to 19-9.
Only then, the first big Badger run of the night flipped the game on its head before the halftime buzzer sounded. Senior forward Aleem Ford scored seven points as Wisconsin went on a 14-2 run, mercifully snapped by a 3-pointer from senior guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson with 43 seconds left in the first half.
A 10-point Nebraska lead had turned into a one-point Badger advantage over the course of five minutes. That run helped Wisconsin put its offensive woes behind. Nebraska’s carried over into the second half.
“I’ve been around this thing long enough that it’s kind of human nature when you just can’t find a way to get the ball in the hoop, it does affect you,” Hoiberg said postgame. “I thought our effort was phenomenal all the way through… I’m confident that our shots will fall eventually.”
In fairness, Nebraska hung with Wisconsin to open the second half. A Ford layup gave Wisconsin an 32-26 advantage with 16:59 remaining, but Nebraska battled back. McGowens, who finished Tuesday’s game with 10 points, connected on a 3-pointer to give Nebraska a 33-32 advantage with 14:25 remaining.
Despite the slow start and blown lead, Nebraska was in the second half of a close road game with a top-10 opponent. If past results are any indication, the Huskers would fold in this situation like they did against Creighton on Dec. 11.
Thanks to the Badgers’ second massive scoring run of the evening, that’s exactly what Nebraska did. This was of the 16-0 variety, assisted with efforts from Potter and senior guard Brad Davision. Suddenly, the Badgers held a 48-33 lead with 9:26 remaining in the contest.
Wisconsin’s run featured all the staples of a typical Nebraska collapse: the ball stops moving, bad shots are taken and the opposition dominates on the glass. The Huskers didn’t get within 12 points for the remainder of the contest.
“We definitely feel like we’re getting closer, and it showed tonight,” Banton said. “We just gotta piece that eight minutes together where we don’t make a shot and, you know, fight it through on the defensive end. We’re getting closer and closer game by game.”
There were some positives to take away from Tuesday’s performance. Banton led the Huskers in scoring with 15 points, Ouedraogo showed improvement around the rim and Allen finished with 10 points. While there’s the caveat that Nebraska managed just six points from its bench and shot just 33% from the field, it still had ample opportunity to beat a top-10 team on the road.
Things won’t get much easier for Nebraska, as it heads home to face No. 19 Michigan on Christmas, the second of four-consecutive ranked opponents Nebraska faces to open Big Ten play. Tuesday night’s loss cannot linger, as the Huskers have a great opportunity for a statement victory at the end of this week.
“We know that our most important game is our next game, we have a big opportunity on Christmas,” Banton said. “We know what we have to do in order to pull out a victory so we’re just going to go back to the gym, go back with coach and work on everything and be more prepared next time out.”