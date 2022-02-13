Iowa embarrassed Nebraska men’s basketball Sunday afternoon in a way which, now in head coach Fred Hoiberg’s third year, ought to be disquieting for college basketball’s once-high priest of pace.
Over 40 minutes, the Hawkeyes beat the Huskers for pace, breaking free in transition and early offense opportunities while orchestrating a spacing/driving exhibition which, on paper, one would associate down to the axiom with Hoiberg.
A few parts of the game go by basically without mention. For example, the whole of the second half. Though the Huskers held up with the Hawkeyes for all of the second half and even would end up outscoring them in this period of play, the game was already over.
After all, outscoring a team by a few points means little when the Huskers ended the first half down 53-25.
At the same time, the game started out exciting. It looked possible that the Huskers could take the game to Iowa. Weak paint defense gave Iowa a 4-0 lead to start the game, but hard drives from senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. resulted in buckets for junior forwards Lat Mayen and Derrick Walker.
Walker looked ready to settle into the game in particular, given his expanded role in the offense, and dealt the assist to Mayen on Nebraska’s first basket.
The first six or so minutes of the game largely proceeded in this way. Iowa started to break away, then the Huskers found a way to respond and keep the scores about level. What broke this rhythm to the game, however, was not the incredible scoring runs which eventually resulted in the lopsided first half, but a chance for a hot Nebraska squad to break free itself.
Up 12-11 after a 3-pointer from freshman guard CJ Wilcher, Verge drove into the lane once more and got both fouled and a bucket for the and-one. After converting, the Huskers were up 15-11 and, with the emphatic win over Minnesota in rearview, the prospects of the game seemed open.
Why did it all go wrong from that point onwards? There’s no easy explanation.
Five minutes later the Huskers were down 30-17. The most obvious culprit: Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray. Murray is currently the Big Ten’s leading scorer, and ended the game with an incredible 37 points. 24 of them came in the first half.
Murray was relatively quiet up until that point. From there, he took over. He dunked the ball off a fastbreak to stop Nebraska’s run and, in the scramble to get back on defense, freshman forward Eduardo Andre ran into his back, committing the foul. 15-11 became 15-14 after Murray converted the and-one.
The Iowa talisman followed that up with an array of driving layups, a 3-point shot, weapons of all kinds. The only thing certain in this period was that Murray, when he touched the ball, would try something different to stagger the Husker defense. It also worked almost every time.
Yet, attributing Nebraska’s collapse solely to Murray’s brilliance ignores how Murray got his onslaught of points in the first place. This is where Iowa inverts Hoiberg’s famous formula, in a way few other teams have done this season.
The Hoiberg Huskers have lost big, that is undeniable, but rarely do they lose off the back of brutal, fast-paced early offense spurred on by both bad misses and Iowa steals.
When the Huskers lose normally, one of the big reasons is atrocious rebounding. Against the Hawkeyes, this wasn’t quite the case. Iowa outrebounded the Huskers, but only by five. Instead, it was one of Nebraska’s stronger points where it faltered: ball security.
So far this season, the Huskers are 77th in turnover percentage while on offense, pretty good overall and one of their best team stats. There’s a certain kind of weighting here, of course. Nebraska is also the 14th-fastest team on offense in all of college basketball, and it’s easier to keep the ball safe when it only touches a few hands for a small amount of time.
That being said, this basic relationship didn’t hold true against the Hawkeyes. In the first half, Nebraska gave up 12 turnovers, converted into 16 fastbreak points by Iowa, a fair chunk of which were Murray’s heroics.
Dominated so thoroughly in the first half by its own style, the Huskers were cut adrift and brought back to reality after the high of its first Big Ten win in 345 days.