Playtime’s over.
The next five opponents for the Nebraska men’s basketball team have a combined record of 23-6. It begins with the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Wednesday night.
Nebraska travels to Raleigh, North Carolina for the first all-time meeting between the Huskers and the Wolfpack. Wednesday is the second opportunity in a row for the Huskers to earn a victory against an opponent with a winning record. In such games this year, Nebraska is 1-2.
Freshman guard C.J. Wilcher said the team is ready for the challenge.
“We’re all excited to play against some high-level competition,” Wilcher said at Tuesday's press conference.
The Wolfpack are a hearty 5-1 with the sole loss of the season at the hands of the Oklahoma State Cowboys 74-68. Of course, the non-conference for NC State has been far from spotless. The Wolfpack was tied in its season opener with Bucknell before pulling away late and in the following game against Colgate, they escaped with a 77-74 victory.
There are a number of streaks on the line for NC State. The Wolfpack have won 27 consecutive regular season home games against non-conference opponents. In addition, NC State is also seeking its first two-game win streak in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge since the 1999 and 2000 seasons.
Also not to be omitted is Wolfpack redshirt senior guard Thomas Allen. Allen played for Nebraska during his freshman and sophomore seasons. During his sophomore campaign at Nebraska, Allen averaged 8.7 points per game on 44% shooting and started 25 of 29 games. This season, Allen has averaged 2.5 points and 14.5 minutes per game.
As a team, the Wolfpack are in the top 100 according to kenpom.com in terms of offensive (54th) and defensive (84th) efficiency through games concluding on Nov. 29. Despite those numbers, the margin of victory has been surprisingly low. Not including the season opener against Bucknell and a 14-point victory over Central Connecticut State University, NC State has not won a game by more than single digits. The Wolfpack lost the only Power Six game that they played this season.
Leading the way for NC State is sophomore guard Dereon Seabron. Seabron leads the Wolfpack in four major categories. He averages 18.8 points per game, 9.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals. The dynamic guard has posted four double-doubles in six games.
He’s not the only member of the Wolfpack that the Husker defense will have to account for. Senior forward Jericole Hellems averages 14.8 points per game and 3.7 rebounds per game and is fresh off a career-high 31 points in the Wolfpack’s 90-81 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
For the Huskers, there is a blooming sense of optimism. After a solid 83-70 win over South Dakota on Saturday in which sophomore guard Keisei Tominaga scored 23 points and freshman guard Bryce McGowens claimed his second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award of the season. For Nebraska men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg, it was great to see Tominaga and the Huskers get it going offensively.
“I thought the South Dakota game start to finish was our best performance of the season,” Hoiberg said on “Sports Nightly” Monday.
Not to be forgotten in the last week for Nebraska is the production of junior forward Derrick Walker. The 6-foot-9 forward has controlled the paint over the last four contests. In those games, Walker has averaged 9.9 points per game and 5.6 rebounds while posting multiple career-best outings.
“Derrick has been Mr. Steady for us,” Hoiberg said. “He’s been a rock for the last year and a half since he’s been eligible.”
Hoiberg has been adamant for a long time that Nebraska would overcome its early season 3-point struggles. The tide may have begun to turn on Saturday. The Huskers made nine 3-pointers led by Tominaga, who shot 5-of-6 from long range.
“It was great to see Keisei get it going,” Hoiberg said. “I thought our guys made a really conscious effort to find him whether it was in transition or the half-court offense.”
Hoiberg also mentioned the importance of a consistent shooter such as Wilcher, who is shooting 41.4% from 3-point range. Confidence is key to some of the slump in progress but as Hoiberg has mentioned in multiple media appearances, seeing the ball go through the hoop can do wonders.
The rebounding battle will also be important to watch. As a team, NC State averages an even 12 offensive rebounds per game and 37 total rebounds. By comparison, Nebraska averages seven and 36 in those respective categories.
Those numbers are slightly deceptive for the Huskers. Hoiberg noted that the Huskers have given up eight offensive rebounds in the last 1:30 of their last two games.
“For the most part, over the course of the 40 minutes, we’ve actually been doing a much better job,” Hoiberg said.
As Nebraska turns its attention to NC State, one thing is clear to Hoiberg. Nebraska must take care of the basketball. The Wolfpack force 13.7 turnovers per game and have a positive assist to turnover ratio of 1.2.
“We can’t try to dribble through small spaces,” Hoiberg said at Tuesday’s press conference. “They’ll take it away from us.”
As the first road test of the season approaches, it’s clear that Nebraska and NC State have a lot in common. Both teams remain relatively untested. Both teams have been able to sneak by low-level opponents in the early part of the season. And both teams dropped their only major challenge in the non-conference this season.
The similarities are easy to draw from the non-conference schedule to both teams having dynamic guards such as Seabron or McGowens. In the end, both teams will have their metal tested and one shall emerge the victor.
Hoiberg sees the challenge of the days ahead.
“We’ve got a heck of a stretch coming up, obviously,” Hoiberg said.
The days of playing Tennessee State and South Dakota are over. As the calendar flips to December, a meaty end to the non-conference slate and the beginning of Big Ten play is to come.